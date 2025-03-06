FSU QBs listed as 'position of intrigue' heading into spring practice
The Florida State Seminoles have had perhaps the most fascinating quarterback room of the last half-decade.
With a former true-freshman starter getting the nod for his third head coach in 2020 (James Blackman), to a UCF star coming off a gruesome leg injury (McKenzie Milton), to a passed-over transfer reigniting the program (Jordan Travis), a top high school recruit looking to revitalize his career at a top program (DJ Uiagaleiei), to two young bucks trading series in 2024 (Luke Kromenhoek, Brock Glenn), to the present day (Thomas Castellanos), the QB room has not failed to be entertaining, for better or for worse.
Heading into the spring season, ESPN college football writers Andrea Adelson and David Hale maintain this level of attention toward the FSU field generals as they list it as the "position of intrigue" for the Seminoles in their latest article.
"Take your pick. At virtually every spot, Florida State has a big question after last year's debacle. QB certainly fits the bill as 'intriguing,' but BC transfer Thomas Castellanos isn't likely to change a lot of hearts and minds this spring by himself. The bigger issue might be getting the O-line in order after an unmitigated disaster last season. If FSU can't block, it won't matter who's in the backfield."- Andrea Adelson, David Hale - ESPN
Adelson and Hale are right. Throughout the past five years, Florida State has only found success with a mobile quarterback. Having a QB that can run (Travis) gave defenses fits and allowed the run game (and the passing game, by proxy) to breathe and flourish. Without a running QB, the Seminoles' offensive lines have been atrocious.
Perhaps that is an example of correlation without causation. However, if Castellanos can help aid the FSU offensive line, then maybe some doubters will turn into believers.
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Thomas Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Redshirt Freshman Trever Jackson
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
