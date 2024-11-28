Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators
After a brutal and disastrous season, we are finally at the last game of the season. The usually heated rivalry between Florida State and Florida has nothing on the line this year except for bragging rights and reasons to brag on the recruiting trail.
Florida State picked up its second win of the season against Charleston Southern last week, while Florida has picked up two straight wins over LSU and Ole Miss. They've found a rhythm to become bowl-eligible.
This game is somehow at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2 from Doak Campbell Stadium. in Tallahassee, Florida.
Seminole Headlines
Freshman QB Battle in Doak
Mike Norvell committed to Luke Kromenhoek starting on Saturday, even listing him as the sole starter on the depth chart. That gives us a true freshman battle between Kromenhoek and Florida's star freshman, DJ Lagway.
Kromenhoek had his best game of the season last week against Charleston Southern, but that's Charleston Southern. He still has a struggling offensive line in front of him and receivers that aren't always helping. Doing that in a rivalry will be much different.
Florida isn't asking Lagway to win for them, preferring to rely on the ground game, but his talent has been apparent in every game. But in the four losses Lagway has played in, he's averaged just five completions for 57.5 passing yards per game. In the six wins, Lagway has averaged ten completions per game for 208 yards. If you take out the Samford game, that drops to 158 yards per game. He will be a very good player, but he isn't asked to do a lot right now.
Injuries Give, Injuries Take
Running back Roydell Williams is expected to be back this week after missing the last eight games. With how bad the offensive line has been, it's hard to imagine he'll contribute too much.
Meanwhile, safety Conrad Hussey and offensive lineman Jaylen Early had procedures this week and will miss extended time. It's been an injury-riddled season in Tallahassee and one they'd like to forget in more ways than one.
Burning Questions
How Has Billy Napier Turned UF Around?
The Gators have prioritized taking care of the football, averaging 0.7 turnovers in wins and 2.4 turnovers in losses. That's really been the biggest difference. Their defense is allowing 100 yards per game fewer in wins (469 ypg in losses, 353 ypg in wins).
Napier wants this to be a running football team. Montrell Johnson, Jadan Baugh, and Jakobi Jackson are all over 400 rushing yards and 4.8+ yards per carry for the season. FSU has been gashed up the middle of their defense a few times this season, they'll have to come ready for this running attack on Saturday.
How Many More Coaches Will Be Gone After This Game?
Florida State has already dismissed Alex Atkins (Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line), Adam Fuller (Defensive Coordinator), and Ron Dugans (Wide Receivers). With this season either finishing at 3-9 or 2-10, more moves will be made.
Every coordinator is probably not looking forward to their postseason meetings with Coach Norvell, and he is only safe because of his buyout. Running backs coach David Johnson just lost his lone recruit in the 2024 class to Florida, Tight Ends coach Chris Thomsen is fighting to keep his lone commit to not flip to Nebraska, Co-DC and Linebackers coach Randy Shannon has been underwhelming as a recruiter his entire tenure in Tallahassee, Odell Haggins could be moved to an advisory role, and John Papuchis probably doesn't need to be coaching the defensive ends anymore. The only assistant coach who should feel relatively safe is Defensive Backs coach Pat Surtain. Everyone else is on the hot seat.
Game Forecast
Florida is favored by 16.5 points with an over/under of 45.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
As much as I would love for the Seminoles to come away with a win against the swamp lizards, I don't see that happening. The sooner this game is over, the sooner this season is over. And that can't come soon enough.
Florida 27, Florida State 10
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
