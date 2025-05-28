Georgia Tech’s bowl rings include bizarre FSU Football reference
It's not a secret that the Florida State Seminoles had an uncharacteristic 2-10 season in 2024 that failed to launch from the get-go when the 'Noles travelled to Dublin, Ireland, and came home with a 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech that sparked a season most Seminole fans would like to forget.
The 7-6 Yellow Jackets went on to take down college football titans like Georgia State (35-12) and VMI (59-7), with close losses to Georgia (44-42) and Syracuse (31-28), paired with near misses against Miami (28-23) and NC State (30-29).
America's favorite bumblebees celebrated their 35-27 loss to Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl with a commemorative ring, which strangely and questionably depicted their "marquee" victories over Miami and FSU, because -- why not?
Now, this isn't to say that the boys in Atlanta don't deserve something for showcasing their effort in 2024, though commemorating FSU and Miami wins inside a Birmingham Bowl ring is certainly a creative way to honor the journey, even if the destination was a loss to Vanderbilt.
Some might call it an unusual point of pride.
Still, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key seems to be building some momentum inside Bobby Dodd Stadium and could exceed their 7.5 win projection this fall with quarterback Haynes King under center.
Their win over Florida State was set on a large, unprecedented stage, as it was the first time either of the two teams had traveled across the pond for the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin. The Seminoles currently hold the series dating back to 1952 at 15-1-12.
Miami has seen a bit of momentum under head coach Mario Cristobal and sent a one-and-done quarterback, Cam Ward, to the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Georgia Tech currently leads that series 15-14.
So while Georgia Tech’s 2024 season may not go down in history, it will certainly go down in thought-provoking jewelry. In Atlanta, that’s about as close as you get to champagne.
