Jets may have an X-factor in this former Florida State standout
The dog days of summer are rapidly approaching, and, well, here in Florida, that means sunburns, bathing suits, and trying to avoid the University of Florida fan at your brother's cookout still insisting Tebow deserves another shot.
All Jorts aside, there are fewer than 100 days remaining until the ball flies through the air, kicking off America's shared love for football on September 4.
And as much as FSU fans may brace themselves anytime ESPN has Florida State on their mind, analyst Ben Solak included one former Seminole among his 100 things to know ahead of the NFL season.
New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson II had a one-and-done season in Tallahassee, Florida, after transferring from Georgia, and became an immediate impact player under head coach Mike Norvell.
READ MORE: Florida State joins race for nationally ranked football recruit
The 6'5'', 254-pound, Edin Prairie, Minnesota native earned All-American honors after recording 70 tackles, 18 for loss with 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, 12 quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and one fumble recovery.
He went on to be a first-round pick by the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft, and it isn't surprising that, after recovering from an Achilles injury, he is expected to return to his previous production heading into this season.
"A 2022 first-rounder, Johnson took a big step forward in 2023 with 7.5 sacks, 36 pressures and 16 QB hits. Unfortunately, a torn Achilles in Week 2 stopped us from seeing what another leap would have looked like in 2024, and now a new defensive coaching staff has taken the reins in New York," Solak wrote. "Johnson has the size that new coach Aaron Glenn covets in his edge defenders and should be in line for a starting gig. But can he return to 2023 form off a major injury and in a new system?"
With a new coaching staff in New York and a clean bill of health, Johnson has the chance to re-establish himself as one of the league’s top pass rushers. If he does, it’ll be another reminder that even a one-year stop in Tallahassee is all you need to launch something big.
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok