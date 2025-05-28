Florida State football sets program record for academic achievement
The Florida State football program has reached another milestone under head coach Mike Norvell. The team has won an ACC Championship, recorded a 13-win season, two 10-win seasons, and captured a state championship over Miami and Florida in 2023.
Well, with the transfer portal and NIL landscape divulging into chaos, we often forget that players are, in fact, student-athletes, and their accomplishments should be celebrated.
As for the 'Noles, the football team produced the best team GPA for a semester in school history with a 3.31 GPA for the spring term.
Earlier this month, the FSU athletic department announced that the varsity sports programs collectively produced a school-record multi-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) of 992, eight points away from a perfect score.
Athletic Director Michael Alford said this regarding the athletic teams' accomplishment:
"Attaining a record-high APR score is a tremendous achievement and very meaningful," Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. "It's a result of sustained excellence and collaborative efforts by our student-athletes, coaches, academic support staff and faculty. It's a true testament to the commitment of our University to fulfilling our mission of preparing students for success in life."
The football team will need to translate its book smarts to the gridiron in August as the Alabama Crimson Tide come to Tallahassee for a Labor Day season opener.
It will be the first time the 'Noles begin their season at home since 2022, and the first time the team will face Alabama since the 2017 season opener.
