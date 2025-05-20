How Florida State’s new quarterback stacks up nationally in 2025
The Florida State Seminoles have a new man under center after the departure of DJ Uiagalelei last season. The 'Noles looked to the NCAA Transfer Portal again and found former Boston College quarterback Tommy Castellanos to bridge the gap between redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn and true freshman Kevin Sperry.
Seminole fans know Castellanos, as he has given Florida State's defense trouble during his time as an Eagle. Head coach Mike Norvell, alongside new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, feels that Castellanos is a good fit for their shot-play, run-heavy offense.
Still, there has been scrutiny about Castellanos' size (5'11'', 201 pounds) ahead of the 2025 season, but his numbers have been above average in the past. The Waycross, Georgia native completed 288 of 491 pass attempts for the Eagles in 2023-24, totaling 3,614 yards and 33 touchdown passes, adding 1,307 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
So, where does Castellanos compare to the rest of the country? ESPN's David Hale broke down signal callers into tiers heading into the upcoming season, and out of the 20 tiers, Castellanos landed in tier No. 8.
READ MORE: Florida State football monitoring elite prospect in spring action
Castellanos joined the likes of Auburn's Jackson Arnold, Houston's Conner Weigman, and Northwestern's Preston Stone.
"Arnold and Weigman were among the most touted recruits and seemed poised to break out last season. Instead, they fell flat. Stone and Castellanos had both turned in impressive 2023 campaigns only to get benched a year later," Hale wrote. "Now, all four are getting a fresh start in a new home with a chance to prove 2024 was the aberration and all the hype they'd enjoyed before last year was entirely deserved."
All three of Florida State's rival quarterbacks made the list, with Miami's Carson Beck, Clemson's Cade Klubnik, and Florida's DJ Lagway making the first tier, which could prove to be trouble for new defensive coordinator Tony White.
FSU's 2025 season starts with the beginning of a home-and-home against Alabama on August 30. It is expected that former backup quarterback Ty Simpson will take the starting role with the absence of Jalen Milrow. Simpson was ranked in tier No. 5
"Simpson, a top-five QB recruit in 2022, also has patiently waited his turn at Alabama..." Hale continued. "These guys know the system, know the locker room, and they are ready for their moment in the spotlight."
Castellanos won’t have much time to ease into his role. Florida State’s 2025 campaign begins with such a high-stakes opener, which will serve as an early test that could set the tone for what kind of impact the former Eagle can make in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok