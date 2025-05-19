Florida State football monitoring elite prospect in spring action
Florida State's coaching staff has been on the road for the last few weeks, concluding the spring by meeting with recruits who will be in Tallahassee for official visits this summer. The Seminoles are looking to keep #Tribe26 on the right track leading up to the season in a period that has typically been fruitful for the program.
Over the last couple of recruiting cycles, tight ends coach Chris Thomsen has flipped his reputation on the trail. In 2024, the Seminoles signed four-star tight end Landen Thomas and added four-star athlete Amaree Williams after he reclassified. Last December, Florida State held onto four-star Chase Loftin despite a push from in-state Nebraska.
The tight end room is filling up with promising talent and Thomsen is looking to continue that trend.
Over the weekend, Thomsen was in the Peach State to watch four-star tight end Heze Kent compete in Brunswick High School's spring game. Kent is one of Florida State's top targets at the position, along with four-star Xavier Tiller, four-star Evan Jacobson, three-star Julius Miles, and three-star Isaac Jensen.
Kent was in Tallahassee for legacy recruiting weekend in March. He previously named Florida State inside his top six alongside Miami, Florida, Alabama, Texas, and Georgia Tech. Kent will return to campus for an official visit from June 20-22.
As things stand, the Seminoles will get Kent's final visit before he announces his commitment on July 12.
During his junior season at Brunswick High School, Kent caught 41 passes for 983 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing 32 times for 211 yards and eight more scores. He reeled in a season-high five receptions for 303 yards and one touchdown in a 42-14 playoff loss to Coffee High School on November 2.
Kent also plays basketball at the prep level. This past season, he averaged 17.2 points per game, 14.4 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game, 1.3 steals per game, and 1.5 blocks per game
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 168 overall prospect, the No. 11 ATH, and the No. 18 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to land a tight end.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
