How Florida State stacks up in national stats three weeks into 2025 season

Movement for the Seminoles despite a week off.

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the game against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles are nearing a top-5 ranking in the middle stages of September.

Despite coming off an early BYE week, the Seminoles jumped from No. 10 to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll. It's clear there are a lot of eyes watching the swift turnaround that's well underway in Tallahassee.

Where does Florida State rank nationally in a variety of statistics following Week 3?

OFFENSE:

Gus Malzahn
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles offensive coordinator Gus Malzhan during the second half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Scoring Offense: 54 points per game (tied for No.3)

Last week - tied for no. 5

Total Offense: 555.5 yards per game (No. 9)

Last week - No. 9

Passing Offense: 260.0 yards per game (No. 40)

Last week - tied for No. 37

Rushing Offense: 295.5 yards per game (No. 6)

Last week - No. 5

Red Zone Offense: 7/8 - 87.5% (tied for No. 67)

Last week - tied for No. 65

3rd Down Conversion %: 15/26 - 57.7% (No. 13)

Last week - tied for No. 16

4th Down Conversion %: 5/5 - 100% (tied for No. 1)

Last week - tied for No. 1

Sacks Allowed: 1 (tied for No. 6)

Last week - tied for No. 13

Turnovers Lost: 2 (tied for No. 27)

Last week - tied for No. 56

Time Of Possession: 31 minutes per game (tied for No. 38)

Last week - No. 51

Completion Percentage: 73.5% (No. 10)

Last week - No. 19

First Downs: 49 first downs (No. 104)

Last week - tied for No. 33

Touchdowns: 15 TDs (tied for No. 28)

Last week - tied for No. 4

Yards Per Play: 8.29 YPP (tied for No. 4)

Last week - No. 7

DEFENSE:

Earl Little Jr.
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr. (0) looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Scoring Defense: 10 points allowed per game (tied for No. 14)

Last week - tied for No. 23

Total Defense: 269.0 yards allowed per game (No. 30)

Last week - No. 40

Passing Defense: 173.0 yards allowed per game (tied for No. 36)

Last week - No. 51

Rushing Defense: 96 .0 yards allowed per game (tied for No. 32)

Last week - tied for No. 44

Red Zone Defense: 4/5 - 80% (tied for No. 55)

Last week - tied for No. 52

3rd Down Defense: 9/29 - 31.0% (tied for No. 40)

Last week - tied for No. 53

4th Down Defense: 2/6 - 33.3% (tied for No. 24)

Last week - tied for No. 24

First Down Defense: 27 first downs allowed (tied for No. 5)

Last week - tied for No. 25

Sacks: 3 sacks per game (tied for No. 16)

Last week - tied for No. 26

Tackles For Loss: 8 per game (tied for No. 19)

Last week - No. 21

Turnovers Gained: 2 (tied for No. 95)

Last week - tied for No. 62

Touchdowns Allowed: 2 (tied for No. 3)

Last week - tied for No. 15

Yards Allowed Per Play: 4.45 (No. 34)

Last week - No. 42

MISCELLANIOUS:

Florida State
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Fewest Penalties Per Game: 3.5 (tied for No. 8)

Last week - tied for No. 13

Net Punting: 35.0 yards (tied for No. 120)

Last week - No. 115

Punt Returns: 9.3 yards per return (No. 54)

Last week - tied for No. 51

Punt Return Defense: 0 yards (tied for No. 8)

Last week - tied for No. 6

Kickoff Returns: 18.3 yards per return (No. 91)

Last week - tied for No. 82

Kickoff Return Defense: 0 yards (tied for No. 1)

Last week - tied for No. 1

Published
