How Florida State stacks up in national stats three weeks into 2025 season
The Florida State Seminoles are nearing a top-5 ranking in the middle stages of September.
Despite coming off an early BYE week, the Seminoles jumped from No. 10 to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll. It's clear there are a lot of eyes watching the swift turnaround that's well underway in Tallahassee.
Where does Florida State rank nationally in a variety of statistics following Week 3?
OFFENSE:
Scoring Offense: 54 points per game (tied for No.3)
Last week - tied for no. 5
Total Offense: 555.5 yards per game (No. 9)
Last week - No. 9
Passing Offense: 260.0 yards per game (No. 40)
Last week - tied for No. 37
Rushing Offense: 295.5 yards per game (No. 6)
Last week - No. 5
Red Zone Offense: 7/8 - 87.5% (tied for No. 67)
Last week - tied for No. 65
3rd Down Conversion %: 15/26 - 57.7% (No. 13)
Last week - tied for No. 16
4th Down Conversion %: 5/5 - 100% (tied for No. 1)
Last week - tied for No. 1
Sacks Allowed: 1 (tied for No. 6)
Last week - tied for No. 13
Turnovers Lost: 2 (tied for No. 27)
Last week - tied for No. 56
Time Of Possession: 31 minutes per game (tied for No. 38)
Last week - No. 51
Completion Percentage: 73.5% (No. 10)
Last week - No. 19
First Downs: 49 first downs (No. 104)
Last week - tied for No. 33
Touchdowns: 15 TDs (tied for No. 28)
Last week - tied for No. 4
Yards Per Play: 8.29 YPP (tied for No. 4)
Last week - No. 7
DEFENSE:
Scoring Defense: 10 points allowed per game (tied for No. 14)
Last week - tied for No. 23
Total Defense: 269.0 yards allowed per game (No. 30)
Last week - No. 40
Passing Defense: 173.0 yards allowed per game (tied for No. 36)
Last week - No. 51
Rushing Defense: 96 .0 yards allowed per game (tied for No. 32)
Last week - tied for No. 44
Red Zone Defense: 4/5 - 80% (tied for No. 55)
Last week - tied for No. 52
3rd Down Defense: 9/29 - 31.0% (tied for No. 40)
Last week - tied for No. 53
4th Down Defense: 2/6 - 33.3% (tied for No. 24)
Last week - tied for No. 24
First Down Defense: 27 first downs allowed (tied for No. 5)
Last week - tied for No. 25
Sacks: 3 sacks per game (tied for No. 16)
Last week - tied for No. 26
Tackles For Loss: 8 per game (tied for No. 19)
Last week - No. 21
Turnovers Gained: 2 (tied for No. 95)
Last week - tied for No. 62
Touchdowns Allowed: 2 (tied for No. 3)
Last week - tied for No. 15
Yards Allowed Per Play: 4.45 (No. 34)
Last week - No. 42
MISCELLANIOUS:
Fewest Penalties Per Game: 3.5 (tied for No. 8)
Last week - tied for No. 13
Net Punting: 35.0 yards (tied for No. 120)
Last week - No. 115
Punt Returns: 9.3 yards per return (No. 54)
Last week - tied for No. 51
Punt Return Defense: 0 yards (tied for No. 8)
Last week - tied for No. 6
Kickoff Returns: 18.3 yards per return (No. 91)
Last week - tied for No. 82
Kickoff Return Defense: 0 yards (tied for No. 1)
Last week - tied for No. 1
