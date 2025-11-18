How FSU football stacks up in national stats ten games into 2025 season
The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend. Though the Seminoles won by 20 points, it probably didn't feel like it.
FSU allowed a season-high 238 rushing yards, only the third time this season Virginia Tech has surpassed 200+ yards on the ground. The Hokies also posted 6.2 yards per play to the Seminoles' 6.1 yards per play.
Really, it was two forced turnovers by Florida State and back-breaking penalties, along with questionable game management, that did Virginia Tech in.
Where does Florida State rank nationally in a variety of statistics following the conclusion of Week 12?
OFFENSE:
Scoring Offense: 36.4 points per game (No. 17)
Last week - No. 17
Total Offense: 487.5 yards per game (No. 7)
Last week - No. 3
Passing Offense: 259.8 yards per game (No. 35)
Last week - No. 27
Rushing Offense: 227.7 yards per game (No. 9)
Last week - No. 11
Red Zone Offense: 42/50 - 84.0% (tied for No. 72)
Last week - No. 63
3rd Down Conversion %: 70/135 - 51.9% (No. 7)
Last week - No. 11
4th Down Conversion %: 14/24 - 58.3% (tied for No. 52)
Last week - No. 65
Sacks Allowed: 1.90 sacks allowed per game (tied for No. 75)
Last week - tied for No. 86
Turnovers Lost: 13 (tied for No. 73)
Last week - tied for No. 74
Time Of Possession: 29 minutes per game (No. 85)
Last week - No. 96
Completion Percentage: 59.9% (No. 92)
Last week - No. 87
First Downs: 246 first downs (No. 12)
Last week - tied for No. 16
Touchdowns: 47 TDs (tied for No. 16)
Last week - tied for No. 16
Yards Per Play: 6.83 YPP (No. 15)
Last week - No. 14
DEFENSE:
Scoring Defense: 20.3 points allowed per game (tied for No. 29)
Last week - No. 34
Total Defense: 322.0 yards allowed per game (No. 27)
Last week - No. 24
Passing Defense: 196.9 yards allowed per game (No. 40)
Last week - No. 50
Rushing Defense: 125.1 yards allowed per game (No. 33)
Last week - No. 28
Red Zone Defense: 24/28 - 85.7% (tied for No. 85)
Last week - tied for No. 71
3rd Down Defense: 53/143 - 37.1% (No. 53)
Last week - No. 31
4th Down Defense: 14/23 - 60.9% (No. 104)
Last week - tied for No. 114
First Down Defense: 177 first downs allowed (tied for No. 29)
Last week - tied for No. 27
Sacks: 2.50 sacks per game (tied for No. 26)
Last week - tied for No. 18
Tackles For Loss: 6.3 per game (tied for No. 32)
Last week - tied for No. 28
Turnovers Gained: 13 (tied for No. 53)
Last week - tied for No. 68
Touchdowns Allowed: 24 (tied for No. 26)
Last week - tied for No. 28
Yards Allowed Per Play: 4.95 (tied for No. 28)
Last week - No. 22
MISCELLANIOUS:
Turnover Margin: 0 (tied for No. 65)
Last week - tied for No. 87
Fewest Penalties Per Game: 5.30 (tied for No. 33)
Last week - tied for No. 46
Net Punting: 41.08 yards (No. 34)
Last week - No. 33
Punt Returns: 11.2 yards per return (No. 34)
Last week - tied for No. 35
Punt Return Defense: 26 yards allowed per return (No. 134)
Last week - No. 134
Kickoff Returns: 25.5 yards per return (No. 15)
Last week - No. 56
Kickoff Return Defense: 5.0 yards allowed per return (No. 1)
Last week - No. 1
