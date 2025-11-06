How to watch Florida State at Clemson: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds
The Florida State Seminoles are entering another road test against the Clemson Tigers this weekend, and it has turned out to be a true sod game for the 'Noles as 2.5-point underdogs. Both teams have struggled in 2025, with FSU ending its four-game losing streak last weekend in a 42-7 performance that, in part, restored the Seminole faithful.
Moving on to Clemson has never been an easy task for the 'Noles. They won in overtime with a last-second touchdown reception from wide receiver Keon Coleman in 2023, but fell short to No. 14 Clemson at home the following year, 29-13.
The duo of Florida State's Robinson and Castellanos has been nothing short of electric when the two are healthy. Robinson leads the team with 34 receptions, 689 yards, and four touchdowns.
The last Seminole players to land on the Biletnikoff Watchlist were Coleman and wide receiver Johnny Wilson, followed by Travis Rudolph (2016) and Kermit Whitfield (2016). The two will need to find a rhythm early on if the 'Noles intend to succeed.
Florida State leads the country in total offense per game (510.5 yards) and ranks first for plays over 30 yards (33) and 40 yards (18), with Castellanos leading the nation in yards per completion (16.77).
“It’s always going to be a big game when these two programs clash. For us, we know the talent in front of us." Norvell said on Wednesday ahead of the matchup.
The Clemson defensive front will be no easy task for the Seminoles. Defensive tackle Peter Woods is one of the Tigers' highest graded linemen on the squad at 75.9 on the season.
“He’s every bit of a first-round caliber tackle,” FSU OL Luke Petitbon said of Woods.
While there will be some wiggle room for the 'Noles, as their defense ranks No. 68 nationally in stop rate, and it seems to have been a weak point all season. Clemson's Cade Klubnik has 1,915 yards and 13 scores to five interceptions on the season, and they've given up 135 points over the course of five games.
Clemson Honoring Hall of Fame Inductees
Clemson will honor a group of distinguished Tigers on Saturday, inducting 10 former athletes and contributors into the program’s Hall of Fame. Among the honorees are wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, defensive tackle Chester McGlockton, and longtime sports information director Tim Bourret.
Tune in to the ACCN to watch as the two storied programs clash on Saturday night.
Here is how to watch:
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers
Current Records: Florida State (4-4, 1-4 ACC) vs. Clemson (3-5, 2-4 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, November 8, at 7:00 p.m. EST
Where: Clemson, South Carolina - Memorial Stadium (81,500)
TV/Streaming: ACCN/ESPN
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Wes Durham, Analyst: Steve Addazio, Sideline: Dane Boyle
Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 371
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Spread: FSU +2.5 (-108), Clemson -2.5 (-112)
Over/Under: Over 56.5 (-110), Under 56.5 (-110)
Moneyline: FSU (+110), Clemson (-130)
Series History: The Seminoles lead the all-time series 21-16. Clemson holds a one-win streak over FSU dating back to the 2024 season when the Tigers defeated Florida State at home 29-13.
