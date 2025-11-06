How to watch Florida State at Clemson: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds

Nole Gameday

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles are entering another road test against the Clemson Tigers this weekend, and it has turned out to be a true sod game for the 'Noles as 2.5-point underdogs. Both teams have struggled in 2025, with FSU ending its four-game losing streak last weekend in a 42-7 performance that, in part, restored the Seminole faithful.

Moving on to Clemson has never been an easy task for the 'Noles. They won in overtime with a last-second touchdown reception from wide receiver Keon Coleman in 2023, but fell short to No. 14 Clemson at home the following year, 29-13.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Duce Robinson
Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The duo of Florida State's Robinson and Castellanos has been nothing short of electric when the two are healthy. Robinson leads the team with 34 receptions, 689 yards, and four touchdowns.

The last Seminole players to land on the Biletnikoff Watchlist were Coleman and wide receiver Johnny Wilson, followed by Travis Rudolph (2016) and Kermit Whitfield (2016). The two will need to find a rhythm early on if the 'Noles intend to succeed.

Florida State leads the country in total offense per game (510.5 yards) and ranks first for plays over 30 yards (33) and 40 yards (18), with Castellanos leading the nation in yards per completion (16.77).

“It’s always going to be a big game when these two programs clash. For us, we know the talent in front of us." Norvell said on Wednesday ahead of the matchup.

The Clemson defensive front will be no easy task for the Seminoles. Defensive tackle Peter Woods is one of the Tigers' highest graded linemen on the squad at 75.9 on the season.

“He’s every bit of a first-round caliber tackle,” FSU OL Luke Petitbon said of Woods.

While there will be some wiggle room for the 'Noles, as their defense ranks No. 68 nationally in stop rate, and it seems to have been a weak point all season. Clemson's Cade Klubnik has 1,915 yards and 13 scores to five interceptions on the season, and they've given up 135 points over the course of five games.

Clemson Honoring Hall of Fame Inductees

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins
Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins catches a ball near Georgia Tech safety Mario Butler during a game in Memorial Stadium in Clemson in 2010. Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney talking about the acrobatic catch in a press conference after the game said Hopkins was a special talent. Hopkins is current one of the top receivers in the NFL with the Houston Texans after playing at Clemson. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson will honor a group of distinguished Tigers on Saturday, inducting 10 former athletes and contributors into the program’s Hall of Fame. Among the honorees are wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, defensive tackle Chester McGlockton, and longtime sports information director Tim Bourret.

Tune in to the ACCN to watch as the two storied programs clash on Saturday night.

Here is how to watch:

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Florida State (4-4, 1-4 ACC) vs. Clemson (3-5, 2-4 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 8, at 7:00 p.m. EST

Where: Clemson, South Carolina - Memorial Stadium (81,500)

TV/Streaming: ACCN/ESPN

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Wes Durham, Analyst: Steve Addazio, Sideline: Dane Boyle

Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 371

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Spread: FSU +2.5 (-108), Clemson -2.5 (-112)

Over/Under:  Over 56.5 (-110), Under 56.5 (-110)

Moneyline: FSU (+110), Clemson (-130)

Series History: The Seminoles lead the all-time series 21-16. Clemson holds a one-win streak over FSU dating back to the 2024 season when the Tigers defeated Florida State at home 29-13.

