Three key matchups for FSU football's rivalry matchup against Clemson

The Florida State Seminoles are an enigma.
After defeating Alabama, getting to 3-0, and then dropping four straight ACC games (two of which were at home), the 'Noles bounced back with a 42-7 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past weekend.
If you're a betting man, how do you pick this game against the Clemson Tigers? Which Florida State team will show up?
We'll attempt to break it down.
Many fans will be making the trek to Death Valley to see their Seminoles take on the Clemson Tigers. If you’re looking for the pivotal matchups – the game within the game on Saturday night – NoleGameday has you covered.
1. Florida State Offensive Line vs. Clemson Defensive Line
Clemson has two players on its defensive line who are supposed to wreak havoc no matter who they're playing: defensive end T.J. Parker and defensive tackle Peter Woods.
The Tigers have always had a great front seven under Dabo Swinney, but with Parker and Woods cracking the top 20 of Mel Kiper's most recent 2026 NFL Draft Big Board, the Seminoles' offensive line could be in for a long night.
That doesn't mean it'll be a bloodbath. That doesn't mean FSU won't be able to run the ball or establish the play action.
With FSU QB Tommy Castellanos, the 'Noles have a dynamic runner that the Clemson defense will have to account for. But if the play action has no time to develop, look for Parker and Woods' names to be frequently used by the commentators on Saturday night.
2. Florida State Linebackers vs. Clemson RB Adam Randall
Clemson RB Adam Randall is a converted wide receiver with 73 receptions under his belt. However, more than a third of his receptions have come since he switched to running back for the 2025 season.
Florida State's linebackers have been tested this year. For instance, against Pittsburgh earlier this season, Pitt RB Desmond Reid recorded eight receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
This seems like the perfect storm for Clemson's Randall to target the FSU linebackers with his dual abilities. Look for the Tigers to exploit this matchup on Saturday night.
3. Florida State vs. The Hostile Environment
Last week, three key matchups chose this same predicament that the Seminoles might find themselves in, but that game was at home against Wake Forest.
Florida State has had to deal with a lot of outside noise, but it weathered the storm with incredible grace as it took down the Demon Deacons by a score of 42-7.
This week, they'll be facing the traditional form of a hostile environment in Death Valley.
Neither FSU nor Clemson has had an incredibly uplifting season as both come hobbling into their ninth game of the 2025 campaign at 4-4 and 3-5 records, respectively.
However, not only is this a conference matchup between two teams with coaches who could be looking for a new job in 2026, it is a rivalry game nonetheless.
Wherever you believe the "real Death Valley" resides, Clemson, South Carolina, has seen many foes come to their house and leave with a long plane ride home.
Why?
Well, Clemson has had some great teams in the past 15 years and beyond, but their crowd and their atmosphere have arguably been second to none in the past decade and a half.
The rivalry between these two schools might not be the same as it was in the 2010s, but don't expect the Clemson faithful to think that way.
So far this season, the toughest environment the 'Noles have had to endure has been Virginia, which was 60,000 strong on Friday night. Death Valley will be in a league of its own, especially for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
At the time of writing, the cheapest ticket for the FSU-Clemson game is $56. If that doesn't tell you anything about the passion Tiger fans have for their 3-5 football team, I don't know what will.
FSU will need to be able to communicate, handle the rowdiness, and stay composed when emotions get high. This game still means a great deal to a lot of people.
