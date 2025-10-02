How to watch No. 18 Florida State vs. No. 3 Miami: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds
The road to the ACC Championship continues as the No. 18 Florida State Seminoles host the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes for what could turn out to be a showdown of the ages.
While the Hurricanes boast one of the highest-rated defensive lines in the country, according to Pro Football Focus (93.5), the Seminoles will head into Doak Campbell Stadium with the No. 1 offense in multiple categories, including yards per game (600).
READ MORE: FSU football sets record despite upset loss to Virginia
Can Florida State Rebound After Virginia Loss?
There are plenty of storylines heading into this matchup: an undefeated Miami team, a bitter rivalry renewed, a sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium, and a Florida State squad that was nearly perfect before a double-overtime loss to Virginia.
Records and past performances aside, when the Hurricanes come to Tallahassee, you can expect nothing less than fireworks. For Florida State, it’s not only a chance to prove its merit on another national stage, but also a rallying cry to skeptics.
Will Florida State's Offense Endure Against a Powerful Miami Front?
One of the more intriguing matchups will be Florida State's powerful rushing attack pitted against Miami's front seven. Rueben Bain, Jr. and Akheem Mesidor have the potential to be high-round draft picks this season, with Bain potentially heading to the NFL on day one.
Castellanos has passed for 848 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 64.3 percent of his attempts. His biggest threat, however, comes on the ground, where he’s added 217 rushing yards and four more scores.
Florida State has established itself as the nation’s most explosive offense in 2025. The Seminoles lead the country in scoring at 53 points per game. They also top the nation in plays of 40 yards or more (13), while ranking second in both 30-plus yard plays (20) and 50-plus yard plays (7). FSU sits sixth in 60-plus yard plays (4) and is one of just 19 teams this season to record an 80-yard play.
Watch Thomas Castellanos go head-to-head against Carson Beck this weekend for what could shape up to be a memorable matchup etched in history. It will be a sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium, which, as always, will have plenty of atmosphere even if it takes longer for certain departments to figure that out than it does for fans to buy tickets.
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes
Current Records: Florida State (3-1, 0-1 ACC) vs. Miami (4-0, 0-0 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 7:30 p.m. EST
Where: Tallahassee, Florida - Doak Campbell Stadium (67,277)
TV/Streaming: ABC/WatchESPN
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler, Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit, Sideline: Holly Rowe
Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 84
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Spread: FSU +4.5 (-114), Miami -4.5 (-106)
Over/Under: Over 53.5 (-115), Under 53.5 (-105)
Moneyline: FSU (+150), Miami (-184
Series History: Miami holds a 36-33 edge in the all-time series, though Florida State has taken three of the last four matchups. Since Miami joined the ACC in 2004, the Seminoles own a 13-8 advantage.
READ MORE: FSU football plummets in AP Top 25 Poll after shocking defeat
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok