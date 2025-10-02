Nole Gameday

How to watch No. 18 Florida State vs. No. 3 Miami: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds

Everything you need to know about the Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes.

Tommy Mire

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates with wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) after a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates with wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) after a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

The road to the ACC Championship continues as the No. 18 Florida State Seminoles host the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes for what could turn out to be a showdown of the ages.

While the Hurricanes boast one of the highest-rated defensive lines in the country, according to Pro Football Focus (93.5), the Seminoles will head into Doak Campbell Stadium with the No. 1 offense in multiple categories, including yards per game (600).

READ MORE: FSU football sets record despite upset loss to Virginia

Can Florida State Rebound After Virginia Loss?

Florida State Seminoles tight end Randy Pittman Jr.
Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (13) reacts after catching a game tying touchdown pass in the final minute during the fourth quarter in front of Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

There are plenty of storylines heading into this matchup: an undefeated Miami team, a bitter rivalry renewed, a sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium, and a Florida State squad that was nearly perfect before a double-overtime loss to Virginia.

Records and past performances aside, when the Hurricanes come to Tallahassee, you can expect nothing less than fireworks. For Florida State, it’s not only a chance to prove its merit on another national stage, but also a rallying cry to skeptics.

Will Florida State's Offense Endure Against a Powerful Miami Front?

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr.
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

One of the more intriguing matchups will be Florida State's powerful rushing attack pitted against Miami's front seven. Rueben Bain, Jr. and Akheem Mesidor have the potential to be high-round draft picks this season, with Bain potentially heading to the NFL on day one.

Castellanos has passed for 848 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 64.3 percent of his attempts. His biggest threat, however, comes on the ground, where he’s added 217 rushing yards and four more scores.

Florida State has established itself as the nation’s most explosive offense in 2025. The Seminoles lead the country in scoring at 53 points per game. They also top the nation in plays of 40 yards or more (13), while ranking second in both 30-plus yard plays (20) and 50-plus yard plays (7). FSU sits sixth in 60-plus yard plays (4) and is one of just 19 teams this season to record an 80-yard play.

Watch Thomas Castellanos go head-to-head against Carson Beck this weekend for what could shape up to be a memorable matchup etched in history. It will be a sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium, which, as always, will have plenty of atmosphere even if it takes longer for certain departments to figure that out than it does for fans to buy tickets.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Florida State (3-1, 0-1 ACC) vs. Miami (4-0, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where: Tallahassee, Florida - Doak Campbell Stadium (67,277)

TV/Streaming: ABC/WatchESPN

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler, Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit, Sideline: Holly Rowe

Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 84

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Spread: FSU +4.5 (-114), Miami -4.5 (-106)

Over/Under:  Over 53.5 (-115), Under 53.5 (-105)

Moneyline: FSU (+150), Miami (-184

Series History: Miami holds a 36-33 edge in the all-time series, though Florida State has taken three of the last four matchups. Since Miami joined the ACC in 2004, the Seminoles own a 13-8 advantage.

READ MORE: FSU football plummets in AP Top 25 Poll after shocking defeat

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football