How To Watch Florida State vs. Boston College: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
The Florida State Seminoles limped into the season with a 24-21 upset loss to Georgia Tech in Week 0. The 'Noles are tasked with a shot of redemption on Labor Day when the Boston College Eagles travel to Tallahassee, FL for the 21st matchup in school history.
There are new faces on both sides of the ball but a few familiar ones will be on the opposing sidelines come game day. Former FSU running back Treshaun Ward now plays for Boston College and quarterback Thomas Castellanos gave the Seminoles everything they could handle in FSU's 31-29 victory a season ago. Castellanos threw for over 300 yards with a touchdown and added another score on 95 yards rushing in 2023.
Last week, Georgia Tech's mobile quarterback gave the Seminole defense a run for their money. Locking down Castellanos and the Eagles' run game will be critical if Florida State wants to keep its ACC Championship ambitions alive.
Florida State earned two ACC Player of the Week honors last Saturday with kicker Ryan Fitzgerald setting a career-high 59-yard field goal which is the second-longest in program history while defensive back Shyheim Brown recorded a career-high 13 tackles, one for a loss, in Dublin, Ireland.
The Eagles brought on former Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien in the offseason and it is unclear how Boston College will fare under a new regime. Still, the Seminoles will need a strong showing to remain at the top of the ACC. Head coach Mike Norvell and Co. will be looking to rebound before heading into their first bye week of the season.
Here is how to watch:
Game Information: Florida State (0-1, 0-1 ACC) vs. Boston College (0,0, 0,0 ACC)
Current Records: Florida State (0-1) vs. Boston College (0-0)
Date/Time: Monday, September 2, at 7:30 p.m. EST
Where: Tallahassee, FL - Doak Campbell Stadium
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen, Analyst: Louis Riddick, Reporter: Kris Budden
Radio: Seminole Sports Network and on SiriusXM Radio Channel 84/SXM App
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Spread: FSU -16.5, (-110), BC +16.5, (-110)
Over/Under: Over 50 (-110), Under 50 (-110)
Moneyline: FSU (-700), BC (+500)
Florida State is 16-5 all-time against Boston College and is currently on a five-game winning streak against the Eagles.
