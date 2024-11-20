How To Watch Florida State vs. Charleston Southern: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
The Florida State Seminoles have gone through an abysmal 2024 season; one in which they were expected to lead the ACC. Through injuries and coaching changes, the 'Noles now stare down their second to last game of the season against Charleston Southern.
It hasn't been pretty, and two teams will face off on November 23. Albeit for different reasons, both have had unsuccessful seasons. Florida State has been riddled with injuries and Charleston Southern is still finding ways to improve on each side of the ball.
To avoid throwing tinder on the fire of a 1-9 season, FSU must defeat the Buccaneers this Saturday and salvage this season. Charleston Southern sits at 1-10, and the win would likely serve as a small step toward rebuilding a once-formidable team.
Doubt has dampened the fanbase but it shouldn't undermine Norvell's ability to steer the ship back on course. The Seminoles are 30-point-plus-favorites and should win the matchup as they aim for the 2025 season.
It is Seminole Heritage Weekend alongside homecoming so the 55k plus capacity inside Doak Campbell Stadium should draw a crowd.
The game is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. on ACCNX.
Here is how to watch:
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers
TV/Streaming: ACCNX
Where: Tallahassee, Florida - Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Current Records: Florida State (1-9, 1-7 ACC), Charleston Southern (1-10, 0-8 BSC)
Date/Time: Saturday, November 23, 1:30 p.m. EST
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Shawn Kenney, Analyst: Forrest Conoly,
Radio: Seminole Sports Network and on SiriusXM Radio Channel 99 or 205/SXM App
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Spread: FSU -33.5 (-115), Charleston Southern -33.5 (-105)
Over/Under: Over 44.5 (-110), Under 44.5 (-110)
Moneyline: N/A
Series History: Florida State leads the all-time series 2-0 with both games taking place in Tallahassee.
