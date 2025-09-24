How to watch Florida State at Virginia: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds
The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 0-0 ACC) prepare for conference play on the road against the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday, which will pose their first hostile environment this season inside Scott Stadium.
It marks the beginning of ACC competition for Mike Norvell’s squad, and the Cavaliers have already proven to be one of the league’s most balanced teams, entering the matchup with a 3-1 record and plenty of momentum.
The Game Could Come Down To Defense
The prime-time game has been billed as a high-scoring, high-profile matchup, as both teams are top-10 offenses in the country. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos and Florida State's rushing attack will be pitted against Virginia's Chandler Morris and his array of offensive weapons that could provide problems for Tony White's defense.
Although, statistically, White has continued his trend of producing top 25 defenses, and the 'Noles currently rank No. 21 in total defense according to NCAA.com. Virginia ranks No. 44.
Two High-Powered Offenses Collide
The Seminoles pace the ACC in nearly every major offensive category, leading in points (58.0 per game), rushing yards (363.0), and yards per play (8.90). The Cavaliers aren’t far behind, sitting second in both points (45.4) and rushing (251.5), while also ranking third in yards per play (7.17).
In fact, no team in college football has been more productive than the Seminoles, who average 628.7 yards of offense, and a 222.50 team passer efficiency rating.
Major ACC implications await Friday's matchup, and a victory in Virginia will only continue to fuel the fire that 2025 Florida State is burning.
Here is how to watch:
Game Notes: Florida State Seminoles at Virginia Cavaliers
Current Records: Florida State (3-0, 0-0 ACC) at Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Where: Charlottesville, VA - Scott Stadium (61,500)
TV/Streaming: WatchESPN/ESPN App
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen, Analyst: Louis Riddick, Sideline: Kris Budden
Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 85 or No. 193
Spread: FSU -7 (-110), Virginia +7 (-110)
Over/Under: Over 59.5 (-110), Under 59.5 (-110)
Moneyline: FSU (-270), Virginia (+220)
Series History: Florida State leads the all-time series with Virginia 15-4. The Seminoles and Cavaliers are meeting for the first time since 2019.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
