Nole Gameday

How to watch Florida State at Virginia: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds

Everything you need to know about the Florida State Seminoles and Virginia Cavaliers.

Tommy Mire

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 0-0 ACC) prepare for conference play on the road against the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday, which will pose their first hostile environment this season inside Scott Stadium.

It marks the beginning of ACC competition for Mike Norvell’s squad, and the Cavaliers have already proven to be one of the league’s most balanced teams, entering the matchup with a 3-1 record and plenty of momentum.

The Game Could Come Down To Defense

Florida State Seminoles linebacker Justin Cryer
Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles linebacker Justin Cryer (28) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The prime-time game has been billed as a high-scoring, high-profile matchup, as both teams are top-10 offenses in the country. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos and Florida State's rushing attack will be pitted against Virginia's Chandler Morris and his array of offensive weapons that could provide problems for Tony White's defense.

Although, statistically, White has continued his trend of producing top 25 defenses, and the 'Noles currently rank No. 21 in total defense according to NCAA.com. Virginia ranks No. 44.

READ MORE: FSU football tweaks depth chart before ACC opener against Virginia

Two High-Powered Offenses Collide

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a touchdown during the first half against the East Texas A&M at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Seminoles pace the ACC in nearly every major offensive category, leading in points (58.0 per game), rushing yards (363.0), and yards per play (8.90). The Cavaliers aren’t far behind, sitting second in both points (45.4) and rushing (251.5), while also ranking third in yards per play (7.17).

In fact, no team in college football has been more productive than the Seminoles, who average 628.7 yards of offense, and a 222.50 team passer efficiency rating.

Major ACC implications await Friday's matchup, and a victory in Virginia will only continue to fuel the fire that 2025 Florida State is burning.

Here is how to watch:

Game Notes: Florida State Seminoles at Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Florida State (3-0, 0-0 ACC) at Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Where: Charlottesville, VA - Scott Stadium (61,500)

TV/Streaming: WatchESPN/ESPN App

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen, Analyst: Louis Riddick, Sideline: Kris Budden

Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 85 or No. 193

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Spread: FSU -7 (-110), Virginia +7 (-110)

Over/Under:  Over 59.5 (-110), Under 59.5 (-110)

Moneyline: FSU (-270), Virginia (+220)

Series History: Florida State leads the all-time series with Virginia 15-4. The Seminoles and Cavaliers are meeting for the first time since 2019.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

READ MORE: FSU football’s Tony White addresses UCLA’s head coaching rumors

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football