Initial ACC availability report for FSU football at NC State
The Florida State Seminoles will play their 11th regular-season game and final conference game of the 2025 campaign when they travel to North Carolina State on Friday night.
It's been nearly two years since the Seminoles won a contest outside of Tallahassee. If they can finally snap the losing streak, Florida State will be eligible for the postseason after going 2-10 last year.
North Carolina State is 5-5 overall, losing five of its last seven games. The Wolfpack is coming off a 41-7 loss to Miami last week. However, the Seminoles haven't won in Raleigh since 2016.
With less than 48 hours remaining until kickoff, Florida State has a few players dealing with injuries.
In the win over Virginia Tech, redshirt senior right tackle Micah Pettus and redshirt senior left guard Richie Leonard IV both left the game. Pettus suffered an apparent upper-body injury and was able to return. However, Leonard IV limped off the field, and his status is in question.
Plus, redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls has now been ruled out for the season.
On Wednesday evening, the ACC released its first availability report for the game. The report will be updated on Thursday and two hours before kickoff on Friday night.
Florida State will only have to release these reports for conference games so these will be last of the season.
ACC Availability Report For FSU-NC State
The first availability report of the week for Florida State provided clarity on numerous Seminoles.
Four players are questionable; redshirt senior offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, redshirt junior linebacker Omar Graham Jr., redshirt sophomore running back Samuel Singleton Sr., and true freshman tight end Chase Loftin.
Check out the full report below.
OUT:
— DB Ja'Bril Rawls
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— DB Quindarrius Jones
— DB Ricky Knight III
— LB Caleb LaVallee
— LB Ethan Pritchard
— DB Donny Hiebert
QUESTIONABLE:
— LB Omar Graham Hr.
— TE Chase Loftin
— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.
— OL Richie Leonard IV
NORTH CAROLINA STATE:
OUT:
— LB Sean Brown
— S Rente Hinton
— DB Isaiah Crowell
— WR Jonathan Paylor
— CB Jaren Sensabaugh
— S Daemon Fagan
— CB Jamel Johnson
— LB Sterling Dixon
— RB Isiah Jones
— S Brody Barnhardt
— OL Tyler West
— OL Trent Mitchell
— OL Kamen Smith
— K Charlie Birtwistle
QUESTIONABLE:
— LB AJ Richardson
— OL Teague Andersen
— TE Griffin Reimer
