Initial ACC availability report for FSU football at NC State

Updates on Samuel Singleton Jr., Omar Graham Jr., Richie Leonard IV and other Florida State Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles will play their 11th regular-season game and final conference game of the 2025 campaign when they travel to North Carolina State on Friday night.

It's been nearly two years since the Seminoles won a contest outside of Tallahassee. If they can finally snap the losing streak, Florida State will be eligible for the postseason after going 2-10 last year.

North Carolina State is 5-5 overall, losing five of its last seven games. The Wolfpack is coming off a 41-7 loss to Miami last week. However, the Seminoles haven't won in Raleigh since 2016.

With less than 48 hours remaining until kickoff, Florida State has a few players dealing with injuries.

In the win over Virginia Tech, redshirt senior right tackle Micah Pettus and redshirt senior left guard Richie Leonard IV both left the game. Pettus suffered an apparent upper-body injury and was able to return. However, Leonard IV limped off the field, and his status is in question.

Plus, redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls has now been ruled out for the season.

On Wednesday evening, the ACC released its first availability report for the game. The report will be updated on Thursday and two hours before kickoff on Friday night.

Florida State will only have to release these reports for conference games so these will be last of the season.

ACC Availability Report For FSU-NC State

Richie Leonard IV
Florida State football players Richie Leonard IV (67) and TJ Ferguson take part in the final Tour of Duty winter workouts ahead of 2024 spring practices on Thursday, March 7, 2024. / Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first availability report of the week for Florida State provided clarity on numerous Seminoles.

Four players are questionable; redshirt senior offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, redshirt junior linebacker Omar Graham Jr., redshirt sophomore running back Samuel Singleton Sr., and true freshman tight end Chase Loftin.

Check out the full report below.

OUT:

— DB Ja'Bril Rawls

— DL Deamontae Diggs

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Ricky Knight III

— LB Caleb LaVallee

— LB Ethan Pritchard

— DB Donny Hiebert

QUESTIONABLE:

— LB Omar Graham Hr.

— TE Chase Loftin

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— OL Richie Leonard IV

NORTH CAROLINA STATE:

OUT:

— LB Sean Brown

— S Rente Hinton

— DB Isaiah Crowell

— WR Jonathan Paylor

— CB Jaren Sensabaugh

— S Daemon Fagan

— CB Jamel Johnson

— LB Sterling Dixon

— RB Isiah Jones

— S Brody Barnhardt

— OL Tyler West

— OL Trent Mitchell

— OL Kamen Smith

— K Charlie Birtwistle

QUESTIONABLE:

— LB AJ Richardson

— OL Teague Andersen

— TE Griffin Reimer

Published
