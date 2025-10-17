Nole Gameday

Initial ACC availability report released for FSU football at Stanford

Updates on Duce Robinson, Randy Pittman Jr., Micah Pettus, and other Florida State Seminoles

Dustin Lewis

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles will play their seventh game of the 2025 season when they travel to the West Coast to face the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night.

Three straight losses are staring the Seminoles in the face as they board their long flight to California. Florida State has been defeated in nine consecutive conference games, a streak that must end this weekend, or else, for head coach Mike Norvell.

READ MORE: Third straight defeat leads to more depth chart changes for FSU football

Stanford hasn't impressed through the first half of the campaign. The Cardinal are 2-4 but both of their wins have come at home. FSU is 0-1 on the road.

With only 48 hours remaining until kickoff, there are a few injuries to watch for the Seminoles.

The majority of them are on offense as the unit was plagued in the loss to Pittsburgh without wide receiver Squirrel White, wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, tight end Randy Pittman Jr., offensive tackle Micah Pettus, running back Roydell Williams, and running back Kam Davis. Plus, wide receiver Duce Robinson went down in the first half and was unable to return.

On Thursday evening, the ACC released its first availability report for the game. The report will be updated on Friday and two hours before kickoff on Saturday.

Florida State will only have to release these reports for conference games.

ACC Availability Report For FSU-Stanford

Randy Pittman Jr.
Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images / Robert Myers-Imagn Images

The first availability report of the week for Florida State provided clarity on numerous Seminoles.

Redshirt sophomore CB Ja'Bril Rawls is OUT, a massive and unexpected loss for FSU. Six players are probable and five others are questionable.

OUT:

— RB Kam Davis

— WR Gavin Blackwell

— DB Ja'Bril Rawls

— DL Deamontae Diggs

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— TE Chase Loftin

— LB Ethan Pritchard

— OL Josh Raymond

— WR Teriq Mallory

QUESTIONABLE:

— WR Duce Robinson

— DB Edwin Joseph

— RB Roydell Williams

— WR Jayvan Boggs

— LB Caleb LaVallee

— OL Micah Pettus

PROBABLE:

— QB Tommy Castellanos

— WR Squirrel White

— TE. Randy Pittman Jr.

— DB Ashlynd Barker

— DL Kevin Wynn

STANFORD:

OUT:

— RB Tuna Altahir

— WR David Pantelis

— CB Aaron Morris

— CB Javion Randall

— WR Jason Thompson

— LB Carter Davis

— DL R.J. Gaskins

— OL Nathan Meija

— OL Simione Pale

— OL Nick Fattig

— DL Zak Yamauchi

— OL Jack Leyrer

— WR JonAnthony Hall

— TE Reiman Zebert

— TE Zach Giulano

QUESTIONABLE:

— CB Collin Wright

PROBABLE:

— S Jaylen'Dai Sumlin

— RB Sedrick Irvin

— RB Cole Tabb

— DL Joe Asiain

READ MORE: Mike Norvell delivers message to frustrated FSU football fans after 3rd straight loss

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published |Modified
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football