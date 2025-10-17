Initial ACC availability report released for FSU football at Stanford
The Florida State Seminoles will play their seventh game of the 2025 season when they travel to the West Coast to face the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night.
Three straight losses are staring the Seminoles in the face as they board their long flight to California. Florida State has been defeated in nine consecutive conference games, a streak that must end this weekend, or else, for head coach Mike Norvell.
Stanford hasn't impressed through the first half of the campaign. The Cardinal are 2-4 but both of their wins have come at home. FSU is 0-1 on the road.
With only 48 hours remaining until kickoff, there are a few injuries to watch for the Seminoles.
The majority of them are on offense as the unit was plagued in the loss to Pittsburgh without wide receiver Squirrel White, wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, tight end Randy Pittman Jr., offensive tackle Micah Pettus, running back Roydell Williams, and running back Kam Davis. Plus, wide receiver Duce Robinson went down in the first half and was unable to return.
On Thursday evening, the ACC released its first availability report for the game. The report will be updated on Friday and two hours before kickoff on Saturday.
Florida State will only have to release these reports for conference games.
ACC Availability Report For FSU-Stanford
The first availability report of the week for Florida State provided clarity on numerous Seminoles.
Redshirt sophomore CB Ja'Bril Rawls is OUT, a massive and unexpected loss for FSU. Six players are probable and five others are questionable.
OUT:
— RB Kam Davis
— WR Gavin Blackwell
— DB Ja'Bril Rawls
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— DB Quindarrius Jones
— TE Chase Loftin
— LB Ethan Pritchard
— OL Josh Raymond
— WR Teriq Mallory
QUESTIONABLE:
— WR Duce Robinson
— DB Edwin Joseph
— RB Roydell Williams
— WR Jayvan Boggs
— LB Caleb LaVallee
— OL Micah Pettus
PROBABLE:
— QB Tommy Castellanos
— WR Squirrel White
— TE. Randy Pittman Jr.
— DB Ashlynd Barker
— DL Kevin Wynn
STANFORD:
OUT:
— RB Tuna Altahir
— WR David Pantelis
— CB Aaron Morris
— CB Javion Randall
— WR Jason Thompson
— LB Carter Davis
— DL R.J. Gaskins
— OL Nathan Meija
— OL Simione Pale
— OL Nick Fattig
— DL Zak Yamauchi
— OL Jack Leyrer
— WR JonAnthony Hall
— TE Reiman Zebert
— TE Zach Giulano
QUESTIONABLE:
— CB Collin Wright
PROBABLE:
— S Jaylen'Dai Sumlin
— RB Sedrick Irvin
— RB Cole Tabb
— DL Joe Asiain
