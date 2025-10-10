Nole Gameday

Initial ACC availability report released for FSU football vs. Pittsburgh

Updates on Micah Pettus, Ashlynd Barker, and others.

Dustin Lewis

The Florida State Seminoles will play their fifth home game of the 2025 season when the Pittsburgh Panthers travel to Tallahassee on Saturday afternoon.

Florida State has lost two consecutive games, falling to Miami and Virginia. It's been over a year since the Seminoles won a conference game, and that has to change, ideally this weekend.

Pittsburgh snapped a two-game losing streak with a 48-7 blowout win against Boston College last Saturday. The Panthers turned to true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel in the victory.

With only 48 hours remaining until kickoff, there are a few injuries to watch for the Seminoles.

The biggest are to a pair of starters; redshirt senior offensive tackle Micah Pettus and redshirt junior safety Ashlynd Barker.

Pettus was injured in the second quarter against Miami in what appeared to be a possible concussion. He exited after 25 snaps and was the lone starter on the offensive line who didn't surrender a pressure to the Hurricanes. His presence is vital against a Pittsburgh defense that ranks No. 2 in the country against the run.

Barker went down in Florida State's loss to Virginia earlier this month. He was unable to suit up against the Hurricanes while continuing to recover.

On Thursday evening, the ACC released its first availability report for the game. The report will be updated on Friday and two hours before kickoff on Saturday.

Florida State will only have to release these reports for conference games.

ACC Availability Report For FSU-Pittsburgh

Mike Norvell
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks down the field. The Miami Hurricanes lead the Florida State Seminoles 14-3 at the half on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first availability report of the week for Florida State provided clarity on numerous Seminoles.

OUT:

— RB Kam Davis

— WR Gavin Blackwell

— DL Deamontae Diggs

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— TE Gavin Markey

— TE Chase Loftin

— LB Ethan Pritchard

QUESTIONABLE:

— WR Squirrel White

— TE Randy Pittman Jr.

— WR Jayvan Boggs

— DB Ashlynd Barker

— LB Caleb LaVallee

— OL Micah Pettus

PROBABLE:

— QB Tommy Castellanos

— RB Roydell Williams

— DL Kevin Wynn

PITTSBURGH:

OUT:

— DL Zach Crothers

— DL Blaine Spires

— LB Jayden Bonsu

— RB Synkwan Smith

— RB Jaylin Brown

— DB Nigel Maynard

— LB Jeremiah Marcelin

— RB Derrick Davis Jr.

— TE Adam Howanitz

— LS Nilay Upadhyayula

— DL Denim Cook

— DL Jaeden Moore

— OL Keith Gouveia

— OL Jackson Brown

— OL Jeff Persi

QUESTIONABLE:

— RB Desmond Reid

— DB Javon McIntyre

— DB Tamon Lynum

— DB Cruce Brookins

— DB Rashan Murray

