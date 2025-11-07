Florida State lands commitment from four-star LB Gregory Batson
The early days of November have basically been a rollercoaster for Florida State on the recruiting trail.
The Seminoles climbed to the top of the tracks, landing three commitments in three days at the beginning of the week. However, since then, they reached the bottom of the mountain, losing a trio of pledges from #Tribe26, with two directly flipping to other programs.
READ MORE: FSU football legacy flips to Ohio State Buckeyes in stunning move
With a road game against Clemson closing in, Florida State is making an addition to its 2027 class.
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson Commits To Florida State
On Friday, four-star linebacker and 2027 prospect, Gregory Batson, announced his commitment to Florida State. Batson chose the Seminoles over offers from Florida, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma State, among others.
FSU extended a scholarship offer to Batson in January following his visit for a junior day. Batson was in the stands to watch the Seminoles take down Alabama and returned for the loss to Miami.
During his junior season at Lee County High School, Batson has totaled 48 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception in eight games.
The Georgia native had a notable season as a sophomore, recording 100 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
The 6-foot-1, 208-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 324 overall prospect, the No. 4 LB, and the No. 37 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 class
With the addition of Batson, Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class. The haul moves up from No. 13 to No. 9 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
READ MORE: FSU football enters Clemson Tigers matchup as slim underdog
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok