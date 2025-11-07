Nole Gameday

Florida State lands commitment from four-star LB Gregory Batson

The Seminoles are making an addition to #Tribe27.

Dustin Lewis

Mar 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head football coach Mike Norvell accepts the Bear Bryant coach of the Year award during a media timeout of a basketball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head football coach Mike Norvell accepts the Bear Bryant coach of the Year award during a media timeout of a basketball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

The early days of November have basically been a rollercoaster for Florida State on the recruiting trail.

The Seminoles climbed to the top of the tracks, landing three commitments in three days at the beginning of the week. However, since then, they reached the bottom of the mountain, losing a trio of pledges from #Tribe26, with two directly flipping to other programs.

READ MORE: FSU football legacy flips to Ohio State Buckeyes in stunning move

With a road game against Clemson closing in, Florida State is making an addition to its 2027 class.

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson Commits To Florida State

Greg Batson
Gregory Batson/Twitter

On Friday, four-star linebacker and 2027 prospect, Gregory Batson, announced his commitment to Florida State. Batson chose the Seminoles over offers from Florida, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma State, among others.

FSU extended a scholarship offer to Batson in January following his visit for a junior day. Batson was in the stands to watch the Seminoles take down Alabama and returned for the loss to Miami.

During his junior season at Lee County High School, Batson has totaled 48 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception in eight games.

The Georgia native had a notable season as a sophomore, recording 100 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 324 overall prospect, the No. 4 LB, and the No. 37 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

With the addition of Batson, Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class. The haul moves up from No. 13 to No. 9 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

READ MORE: FSU football enters Clemson Tigers matchup as slim underdog

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting