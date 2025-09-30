Inside the numbers of the Florida State-Miami rivalry
The time has come for Florida State fans as the No. 18 Seminoles prepare to host the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes, rekindling one of college football’s classic rivalries. As the slurring Sebastians march into Tallahassee this weekend, it feels like the perfect time to take a closer look at the numbers that define this matchup. From NFL stars to all-time series records, here’s how the two teams stack up.
Miami currently holds the edge in the all-time series at 36–33, but Florida State has taken three of the last four matchups and owns a 13–8 advantage since the Hurricanes entered the ACC in 2004.
Hurricanes Favored on the Road
With rivalries, records tend to get tossed out the window. On Saturday, the only thing that matters is Florida State against the Miami Hurricanes. Miami is currently a 4.5-point favorite.
The Seminoles pace the ACC in multiple categories, ranking second nationally in rushing offense (336.3 yards per game), third in both passing efficiency (189.36) and yards per completion (17.58), sixth in third-down conversion rate (.588), ninth in defensive interceptions (6), 10th in red-zone touchdown percentage (82.6), and 18th in fewest penalties per game (4.25).
Florida State's Thomas Castellanos also leads the nation in yards per completion (18.84) and yards per attempt (12.11).
Despite Florida State’s double-overtime loss to Virginia, the Seminoles and Hurricanes meet at a crossroads inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday. Miami quarterback Carson Beck is backed by a talented cast in running back Mark Fletcher Jr. and wideout Malachi Toney, though the group showed some inconsistency in their win over Florida.
Coming off a bye, the Hurricanes will look to attack quickly, circling as if there’s blood in the water.
Players in the NFL
According to Pro Football Reference, Florida State has put 323 players in the NFL. Most recently, 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, alongside first-rounder Jermaine Johnson II. Miami has put 380 players into the league, most notably in 2025 with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
Largest Margin of Victory
Interestingly enough, Miami holds the edge in the matchup inside of Tallahassee, Florida. They boast a 16-12 record at Doak Campbell Stadium but also have a 20-21 losing record in Coral Gables. Their last meeting was in Miami, where the Seminoles fell, 36-14.
The two teams' largest margin of victory is tied at 47-0. With Miami winning in 1976 and Florida State in 1997. FSU has the longest winning streak in the matchup with a seven-game run from 1963-72, and from 2010-16.
Florida State–Miami All-Time Top-10 Matchups
Although Florida State's recent drop in rankings means it won't be a top 10 matchup. However, the series runs deep, with spotlight games that have captured football fans' attention and kept them glued to TV screens throughout the ages. From 1987 to 1993, the two teams met for seven straight years, billed as the best in the country.
- 1987: Miami No. 3 vs. Florida State No. 4
- 1988: Miami No. 6 vs. Florida State No. 1
- 1989: Miami No. 2 vs. Florida State No. 9
- 1990: Miami No. 9 vs. Florida State No. 7
- 1991: Miami No. 2 vs. Florida State No. 1 (Wide Right I)
- 1992: Miami No. 2 vs. Florida State No. 3 (Wide Right II)
- 1993: Miami No. 3 vs. Florida State No. 1
- 1996: Miami No. 6 vs. Florida State No. 3
- 2000: Miami No. 7 vs. Florida State No. 1
- 2002: Miami No. 1 vs. Florida State No. 9
- 2003: Miami No. 5 vs. Florida State No. 4
- 2004: Miami No. 5 vs. Florida State No. 4 (OT)
- 2013: Miami No. 7 vs. Florida State No. 3
From Wide Right heartbreaks to national championship implications, the numbers show why Florida State–Miami has stood the test of time as one of college football’s fiercest rivalries. But come Saturday night inside Doak Campbell Stadium, history takes a back seat; it will be about which team adds the next chapter.
