FSU football faces quick turnaround with No. 3 Miami looming after OT heartbreak
The No. 18 Florida State Seminoles (3-1, 0-1 ACC) are coming off their first loss in 2025 after falling short on the road to Virginia 46-38 in double overtime. It's a chance for the Seminoles to rebound as they gear up for one of college football's biggest rivalries when the Miami Hurricanes come to town this weekend.
The No. 3 Hurricanes bolster an undefeated record, led by quarterback Carson Beck, and contention for the ACC and playoff implications could be decided on October 4.
Concerns Remain, But FSU Holding Strong
"This week we have a great, great opportunity and one of the best rivalry games in all of sports. Not just college football, but in all of sports," Norvell said to the media on Monday. "Here at a sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium, night game, prime time. It is a wonderful, wonderful stage to be able to show this team who we are, what we're about, and the response that we're going to have."
The rivalry runs deep for both teams this weekend. It is a game that has historically decided championship contenders. Although the landscape of college football has changed drastically, tensions and emotions are at an all-time high in Tallahassee, Florida.
Florida State Faces Familiar Foe
When it comes to edge and desperation, the Seminoles have shown they must play at the highest level to reap the rewards of success. The loss to Virginia may not carry the same sting as last year’s 2–10 season, but a far sharper performance will be required on Saturday if FSU wants to keep climbing back into the top tier.
Standing in the way is Miami quarterback Carson Beck, whom the ’Noles saw in the Orange Bowl* before his transfer from Georgia to Coral Gables.
"He’s kinda been through it. He’s played at a really high level," Norvell said of Beck. "He’s had his challenges at times in just what he’s had to go through. You can see here in Miami, and he's feeling pretty comfortable with what they’re asking him to do and what they've been able to accomplish in the early part of this season.
"He's very accurate and seems to know where he wants to go with the ball and get it out quickly, and has a great supporting cast for what he's going to do in leading that offense."
Beck is rounding 1,000 yards on the season (972) and has seven passing touchdowns to three interceptions so far. Florida State's defense will need to become a presence on the field if it plans to slow down the Hurricanes.
Miami's Bain, Jr., Could Present Problems for Florida State
It wasn't a lack of offense for the Seminoles in their loss to Virginia; they put up over 500 yards and seemingly regained control after turnovers had faltered their initial momentum. However, Miami will have another player lurking on the defensive front in Rueben Bain, Jr., who has 22 tackles, an interception, four tackles for loss, and two sacks.
"Rueben is playing at an elite level. He can move all across the defensive front, but you see that his motor, physicality, the productivity that he's had here in the early part of the season," Norvell said. "You can tell he had a really good offseason and is just in his continued development. So, obviously, that's going to be a great challenge for us."
While Miami is currently a slight favorite to win the matchup (4.5), Florida State will need yet another statement win if its road to the playoffs is to come to fruition. It all starts again on Saturday night against the Hurricanes at 7:30.
