Insider makes bold prediction regarding FSU football's success in 2025
The 2025 season is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in the Florida State Seminoles' legacy and another milestone in head coach Mike Norvell's tenure. The 'Noles are looking to rebound after a disastrous 2-10 year with a new slate of transfer talent alongside the investment spent on developing what was already on the roster.
Highlighting FSU's transfer haul is former Boston College quarterback Tommy Castellanos.
The Waycross, Georgia native finished his two seasons with the Eagles by completing 288 of 491 passes for 3,614 yards and 33 touchdowns through the air, while also rushing for 1,307 yards and 15 scores, and there is a lot of optimism surrounding what he and new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn can do heading into 2025.
Early Vegas odds have the Seminoles at 7.5 wins, and Castellanos' former team is predicted to finish at 5.5. However, CBS Sports analyst Chip Patterson believes that the two teams will end up bowl-eligible, with Florida State still working out kinks under the new regime.
"Florida State has both Alabama and Florida on the non-conference schedule and arguably the two most talented teams in the ACC (Clemson and Miami as annual rivals," Patterson wrote. "With a ton of turnover on both sides of the ball there's a decent chance they pick up another defeat along the way and could finish with seven wins."
Boston College faces playoff contenders, Clemson and Notre Dame, in addition to grappling with the talented Louisville Cardinal team in 2025. They are coming off a 7-6 season, marked by a Pinstripe Bowl loss to Nebraska, and will be looking to make their mark in ACC contention.
"Boston College does draw Notre Dame out of conference and a tough trio of Clemson, Louisville... in league play, but with two of those games in Chestnut Hill and some winnable games early it's a slate that can get the Eagles to a bowl game and threaten for seven wins by season's end."
There will be a lot riding on Florida State's season opener against Alabama, as they are currently 12.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on August 30. Both the Eagles and the 'Noles have a chance to get back into the mix and climb the ladder to relevance.
