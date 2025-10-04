Jimbo Fisher gives honest win prediction between FSU football vs. Miami
It's been 12 years since the Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes entered their annual rivalry game ranked in the top-25. During that game over a decade ago, Jimbo Fisher was still the head coach of the Seminoles.
The latest matchup between Florida State and Miami will feature two top-20 teams. Fisher will be back in Tallahassee and on the sideline, though this time as an analyst with the ACC Network.
Ahead of the fireworks in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday night, Fisher was live with the ACC huddle outside of the iconic venue. A short time later, he spoke with reporters to offer his thoughts on how the game will unfold between the Seminoles and Hurricanes.
Jimbo Fisher Predicts Winner Of Florida State-Miami
Fisher went on to make his prediction of who will come out on top in the rivalry in 2025.
The veteran coach believes the game will be decided based on how well Florida State can limit Miami on the ground. The Seminoles surrendered 211 rushing yards and four touchdowns in their loss to Virginia last week.
The Hurricanes come in averaging 180.5 yards on the ground per game. They've got some tough running backs in Mark Fletcher and CharMar Brown.
"Florida State's gonna have to stop the run. Miami's going to make them prove it. And when they do, Miami does a good job off their play-action. They got to play," Fisher said. "I think Florida State can get off to a good start on offense, and I say keep the score even to ahead, where Miami can't dictate the game by the pound and ground and eat the clock a little bit, which they can definitely do."
In a series that has seen its fair share of unfortunate moments in the kicking, especially on the Florida State side, Fisher had a bold forecast. He's got the Seminoles winning on a late field goal.
Redshirt freshman kicker Jake Weinberg better be ready to answer the call.
"Hey, we're in Tallahassee. We've had wide left, we've had wide right. We're gonna get wide middle, right down the middle, it'll be a late field goal. The 'Noles are going to win it on a late field goal. We'll get wide middle this time."
Fisher finished 7-1 against the Hurricanes during his time as Florida State's head coach. The Seminoles won seven straight over Miami from 2010-16, tying a program record.
Florida State and Miami will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
