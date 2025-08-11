Nole Gameday

Kalen DeBoer gives QB update ahead of FSU-Alabama

The Crimson Tide are getting closer to naming a starting quarterback.

Tommy Mire

Jul 16, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; University of Alabama head coach Kalen Deboer talks to the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
Jul 16, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; University of Alabama head coach Kalen Deboer talks to the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles are a little less than three weeks away from their season opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide on August 30, which will kick off the Seminoles' season and will be the first of a home-and-home series.

One of the major question marks heading into the matchup will be who is under center for Alabama. Although Thomas Castellanos is the perceived frontrunner in the competition at Florida State, FSU head coach Mike Norvell maintains that it is still anyone's job to take.

Alabama held its first in-stadium scrimmage last Saturday and will hold its next on Saturday, August 16. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer met with the media after the contest and gave a vague timeline on when he will make that decision.

DeBoer Still Hasn't Named a Starting Quarterback

Quarterback Ty Simpson throws during the first practice
July 30, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Ty Simpson throws during the first practice session of the preseason for the Alabama Crimson Tide. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"From a timeline, because I know that's kind of what you want, I feel like we're getting closer... I would've said before camp that we definitely got to make a decision by the time we get done with the second scrimmage," DeBoer said to the media after the scrimmage. "And I would anticipate, for sure, that being the case."

Austin Mack and Ty Simpson have both had Strong Showings in Fall Camp

Quarterback Austin Mack
Mar 5, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Austin Mack (10) runs a drill during Spring Practice for the Crimson Tide. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The competition has boiled down to redshirt junior Ty Simpson, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack, and former five-star prospect and true freshman Keelon Russell. While Russell is believed to be the future at quarterback for the Tide, the two upperclassmen have seemingly pulled away.

"We'll see kind of how the next few days go, but it's two good showings, I think, especially by Austin and Ty again today," DeBoer continued. "And I think Keelon is making the progress we'd hope for. You can see what his ceiling is going to be; it's just a matter of reps."

While naming the man under center is imminent, and with both teams being reclusive ahead of their 2025 debut, the Tide certainly has a talent pool of options to choose from. It appears any of the three has a chance to take the starting role.

"The biggest thing with those guys, the quarterbacks, is they've done a great job, first of all, taking care of the football. No picks today," DeBoer continued. "A few touchdown passes. I don't know the exact number, but a few touchdown passes from all three of them. The completion percentage over the course of camp for all three has been in that range we want. Would like to have a minimum of 65%."

