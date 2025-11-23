Kickoff time finalized for FSU football's rivalry game against Florida Gators
Florida State faltered on the road, again, in a 21-11 loss to NC State on Friday night. The defeat puts the Seminoles in a do-or-die scenario entering the regular-season finale against the Florida Gators next week.
A win in the rivalry will send FSU to the postseason, while a loss will mean finishing without a bowl game for the fourth time in head coach Mike Norvell's six seasons leading the program.
Florida is only 3-8 and is coming off a 31-11 loss to Tennessee in Gainesville. However, the Seminoles haven't won a true road game since their last trip to The Swamp in 2023, including a 0-4 mark outside of Tallahassee this year.
With the game less than a week away, the kickoff time has finally been set.
FSU-UF Kickoff Time Revealed
According to the SEC, Florida State's contest against Florida will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 on Saturday, November 29. An odd kickoff time for a strange season feels fitting in what could be the end of it all.
The Gators have lost four consecutive games since firing head coach Billy Napier. Three of those defeats have been by 10+ points.
Regardless, Florida and its fans will still get up for the annual rivalry game. The Gators would love to spoil Florida State's bowl hopes, just like they did in 2021 during Norvell's second year.
Norvell is 2-2 against Florida but the Seminoles lost the last matchup, 31-11. The Gators lead the all-time series 38-28-2.
Florida State did win its last road game in the heated rivalry. Despite fielding a backup quarterback, facing a 12-0 deficit, and dealing with plenty of spit, the Seminoles went on to prevail 24-15, outscoring the Gators 17-3 in the second half.
