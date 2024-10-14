Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced For Florida State's Rivalry Game At Miami
Florida State begins a two-game road trip on Friday night with an ACC matchup against the Duke Blue Devils. The contest will mark the beginning of the second half of the year for the Seminoles after a forgettable start to the campaign.
Following the game against the Blue Devils, the Seminoles will be heading south for a rivalry matchup against the Miami Hurricanes. Florida State and Mike Norvell have won three straight in the series but Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes will be looking to snap that streak in Hard Rock Stadium.
On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for games that will take place during the weekend of Saturday, October 26. According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between FSU and Miami will kick off at 7:00 p.m. and be televised on ESPN. This is the fifth time that the Seminoles have played on ESPN this season (Georgia Tech, Boston College, Memphis, Clemson).
The Seminoles are 2-0 against the Hurricanes since Cristobal was hired prior to the 2022 season. That includes a 27-20 victory a season ago where Florida State responded from a three-point deficit in the third quarter to eventually win the game. With that being said, most of the stars who have shined in the rivalry lately are now in the NFL.
Florida State will more than likely be a double-digit underdog entering the game with Miami sitting at 6-0 and ranked No. 6 in the country. Quarterback Cam Ward has proven to be a Heisman contender, completing 148/214 passes for 2,219 yards with 20 touchdowns to five interceptions while rushing 28 times for 161 yards and three more scores.
Leading up to hosting Florida State on October 26, Miami will wrap up a two-game road trip at Louisville. The matchup against the Cardinals will kick off 12:00 p.m. and be televised on ABC.
