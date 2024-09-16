Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced For FSU's Road Game At SMU
Florida State returns to Doak Campbell Stadium this weekend in the third of three games to wrap up an early-season homestand. Things haven't gone close to what the Seminoles were hoping as the program is 0-3 following a trio of upset losses to Georgia Tech, Boston College, and Memphis. Maybe FSU will begin to find a way to go in the right direction when Cal comes to town.
Following the contest against the Golden Bears, the Seminoles will be gearing up for their first true road of the season against the SMU Mustangs. On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during the weekend of Saturday, September 28. According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between FSU and SMU will kick off at 8:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.
READ MORE: Former FSU Star Carted Off Following Non-Contact Leg Injury
Florida State and SMU have never faced off on the football field. The Mustangs will make their ACC debut while hosting the defending conference champions.
SMU is off to a 2-1 start with wins against Nevada and Houston Christian (FCS) prior to a loss to BYU last week. The Mustangs recently made a quarterback change, replacing veteran Preston Stone as the starting signal-caller with redshirt sophomore Kevin Jennings. The Texas native entered the defeat against the Cougars in relief of Stone, who has struggled this season.
During his three years with the Mustangs, Jennings has completed 107/178 passes for 1,165 yards with seven touchdowns to interceptions while rushing 57 times for 246 yards and two more scores.
Jennings will make his first start of the year when SMU wraps up its non-conference slate with a home game against TCU. The game will kick off at 5:00 p.m. and be televised on The CW Network.
READ MORE: Former FSU Star Reasons With Fanbase Amidst Struggles
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Memphis Tigers
• Simulating FSU Football vs. Memphis in EA College Football 25
• ESPN's Paul Finebaum Praises FSU's Mike Norvell Despite 0-2 Start