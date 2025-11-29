Two rising FSU football players expected to redshirt for long-term development
The Florida State Seminoles are in Gainesville for their 2025 regular-season finale. If the Seminoles don't win, the campaign will come to a bitter end against the Florida Gators.
While FSU is fighting for a bowl game, head coach Mike Norvell also has an eye on the future.
READ MORE: NoleGameday staff score predictions for FSU football at Florida Gators
Two younger members of the roster are with the team in the Swamp. However, they likely won't play on Saturday afternoon with the Seminoles looking to preserve an extra season of eligibility.
FSU Plans To Redshirt RB Kam Davis, DL Kevin Wynn
Earlier this week, Norvell spoke about Florida State's plans with sophomore running back Kam Davis and true freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn.
The Seminoles are planning for both players to redshirt. Davis and Wynn remain eligible for a redshirt since they've played in four or fewer regular-season games.
Norvell noted Wynn might see the field against Florida. However, according to PFF, he and Davis have already appeared in four games.
Wynn was on track to play a role in the two-deep but suffered an injury late in the preseason. He made his first appearance against Miami in October. In four appearances, he's totaled one tackle and one pass deflection over 40 snaps.
The Georgia native remains on the depth chart as the primary backup to redshirt senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
"Those are a couple guys that we're looking to keep at the four games," Norvell said on Monday. "With Kevin, he does have the availability to play one more, so he could be available to play in this game."
"With Kevin Wynn, he missed the early part of the season due to injury, and it kind of got to that where if it's only going to be a handful of plays, I think we've seen some good emergence of guys in that defensive front, but didn't want him to just play that fifth or sixth game without it being a good workload," Norvell added. "He's still been practicing, pushing, doing everything he needs."
In his second season with Florida State, Davis has been buried in a deep running back room. It didn't help that he got banged up in the win over East Texas A&M.
In four appearances, Davis has rushed eight times for 51 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 46 yards.
"Kam Davis is another guy that I've seen some real improvement from throughout this season. I think he dealt with injury for the better part of it, and, kind of the same situation with Kevin," Norvell said, "Didn't want him to just get thrown in there, not to maximize what I think the workload could be. But he's done a good job for us. Excited about what's ahead for him."
Wynn and Davis were both blue-chip recruits when they signed with the Seminoles.
Florida State and Florida will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
READ MORE: FSU football's bizarre special teams chaos defies explanation: 'once in a lifetime'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok