Kirk Herbstreit still high on FSU football despite first loss
Florida State and ESPN color commentator Kirk Herbstreit have a unique relationship.
Seminole fans have not forgotten what Herbstreit said on College Gameday in 2023.
Before former FSU quarterback Jordan Travis suffered his career-ending injury against North Alabama, the ESPN commentator said that the Seminoles shouldn't make the College Football Playoff over Alabama even if the 'Noles went undefeated.
READ MORE: FSU football blows opportunity to host ESPN's College GameDay
Then, Travis got hurt, and Herbstreit used the injury a rationale for why the Seminoles didn't make it in.
What Did Kirk Herbstreit Say About Florida State After The Virginia Loss?
"After last night, I think Florida State is the most dangerous one-loss team now," said Herbstreit.
When Herbstreit made these comments, it looked like College GameDay was on a return to Tallahassee, leading some to the conclusion that the ESPN commentator was attempting to sweeten up to Florida State fans before coming to campus. Instead, the show will be profiling Alabama's rematch against Vanderbilt.
However, it could just be Herbstreit's honest opinion.
Florida State still has one of the best offenses in the country, and they have a defense that gave up only 17 points to Alabama.
While the 'Noles gave up a staggering 46 points (35 in regulation) to UVA, the 'Bama game proved that the Seminoles have the ability to do well in the trenches.
But they'll have to be much more consistent.
If Florida State wants to stay in the ACC Championship race, it'll have to start by taking down ACC foe and in-state rival, Miami.
The Seminoles take on the Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee on ABC.
READ MORE: FSU football plummets in AP Top 25 Poll after shocking defeat
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok