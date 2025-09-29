Nole Gameday

Kirk Herbstreit still high on FSU football despite first loss

The Seminoles fell to the Virginia Cavaliers in double overtime on Friday night.

Jackson Bakich

Kirk Herbstreit is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman.
Kirk Herbstreit is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman. / Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Florida State and ESPN color commentator Kirk Herbstreit have a unique relationship.

Seminole fans have not forgotten what Herbstreit said on College Gameday in 2023.

Before former FSU quarterback Jordan Travis suffered his career-ending injury against North Alabama, the ESPN commentator said that the Seminoles shouldn't make the College Football Playoff over Alabama even if the 'Noles went undefeated.

Then, Travis got hurt, and Herbstreit used the injury a rationale for why the Seminoles didn't make it in.

What Did Kirk Herbstreit Say About Florida State After The Virginia Loss?

Kirk Herbstreit
Kirk Herbstreit speaks on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"After last night, I think Florida State is the most dangerous one-loss team now," said Herbstreit.

When Herbstreit made these comments, it looked like College GameDay was on a return to Tallahassee, leading some to the conclusion that the ESPN commentator was attempting to sweeten up to Florida State fans before coming to campus. Instead, the show will be profiling Alabama's rematch against Vanderbilt.

However, it could just be Herbstreit's honest opinion.

Florida State still has one of the best offenses in the country, and they have a defense that gave up only 17 points to Alabama.

While the 'Noles gave up a staggering 46 points (35 in regulation) to UVA, the 'Bama game proved that the Seminoles have the ability to do well in the trenches.

But they'll have to be much more consistent.

If Florida State wants to stay in the ACC Championship race, it'll have to start by taking down ACC foe and in-state rival, Miami.

The Seminoles take on the Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee on ABC.

