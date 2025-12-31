Longtime FSU football assistant hired by SEC program

Offseason changes around the Florida State football program continue as the 'Noles work to rebound after back-to-back losing seasons.

The Florida State defensive line room was padded by standout freshmen Mandrell and Darryll Desir, but both the linebacker corps and the special teams units left a lot to be desired for FSU fans, which has now sparked yet another coaching change.

John Papuchis Reportedly Headed to Missouri

Florida State special teams coordinator John Papuchis (left) coaches during an FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Friday, March 10, 2023.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, longtime special teams and linebackers coach John Papuchis is headed to Missouri after spending six seasons with the Seminoles.

Papuchis took over coaching linebackers after former FSU linebackers coach Randy Shannon was dismissed in 2024. He was in part involved in the development of NFL first-rounders Jared Verse and Jermaine Johnson II, alongside All-Americans Ryan Fitzgerald and Alex Mastromanno.

He arrived in Tallahassee after serving as Maryland’s special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach in 2019. His résumé also includes stops as defensive coordinator at North Carolina and Nebraska, as well as a previous stint overseeing special teams at Nebraska.

Florida State's special teams last season were ranked among the bottom of FBS programs (120th according to FEI analytics).

Continuity Remains Elusive Amid Staff Changes

Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts to the conversation with the referee during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

As Florida State continues reshaping its staff ahead of the 2026 season, experience and continuity have been emphasized, even if not explicitly stated, throughout the broader overhaul. Over the past two seasons, the Seminoles have undergone multiple coaching changes at both coordinator positions, along with turnover across the defensive backfield, offensive and defensive lines, linebacker units, and several off-field support roles.

Since the beginning of December, Papuchis, quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, and running backs coach David Johnson have departed for new jobs, along with FSU's decision to fire defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.

With an expected whirlwind of the transfer portal approaching on January 2, the Seminoles will need to find time to fine-tune their approach as they work to stabilize the program and regain momentum heading into the fall. The coming weeks will go a long way in defining whether those adjustments translate into tangible progress on the field.

