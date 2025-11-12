Massive FSU football defender gaining serious NFL Draft buzz
The Florida State Seminoles have produced 18 NFL draft picks during head coach Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee. That included ten Seminoles selected during the 2024 NFL Draft, just the fourth time the program has ever produced double-digit draft picks in a single year.
Over the last five drafts, Florida State has sent six defensive linemen to the league, including Jared Verse (2024), Jermaine Johnson II (2022), and Braden Fiske (2024, who were all selected within the top-50 picks.
The Seminoles could have another highly-ranked defender on the board going into the 2026 NFL Draft.
FSU's Darrell Jackson Jr. Cracks Top-50 NFL Draft Big Board
Redshirt senior defensive tackle Darrell Jackson slots in at No. 48 overall on The Athletic's top-50 2026 NFL Draft rankings. He was the sixth-highest ranked defensive tackle list, coming in behind Clemson's Peter Woods and Ohio State's Kayden McDonald, among others.
"It is not easy to find 6-foot-5, 340-pound athletes with 35-inch arms, 11-inch hands and burst to close — which is why Jackson makes the cut for the top 50," The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote. "He's green as a pass rusher but powerful at contact and tough to move from his spot in the run game."
Head coach Mike Norvell has been proud of the way Jackson Jr. has played this season, along with continuing to find ways to improve.
"I'm so proud of him. Like, you sit there and you watch the way that he plays. I didn't mention it the other day, but I meant to, Darrell, Daniel Lyons, those guys played really, really hard," Norvell said on Wednesday. "I think you're feeling that, especially some of those who are part of the interior defensive front, and it starts with the way Darrell practices."
"For as big, and strong, and dominant as what he can be, he is pushing himself to go just get better. I think that he's getting off blocks, he's continuing to do the things to be impactful," Norvell added. "That might not always show up for the tackle or TFL, but you've got four, sometimes six hands on him, to try to neutralize him."
Norvell reflected on Jackson Jr. growing up in the area and attending Florida State games as a child. Years later, he'll step into Doak Campbell Stadium as a player for the final time.
"He's really playing at a high level and I'm just grateful for his passion, his care for this university, for this team, for me, every part of it," Norvell said. "He's one of those guys, I've still got the picture of when Darrell was a kid sitting in the stands at Doak Campbell Stadium, and now he's getting a chance to play in his last home game. Just want him to keep being himself."
Jackson Jr. could have a bright future at the professional level.
"He's going to be an incredible representative of what it is to be a Seminole, and he's going to be a great pro," Norvell said. "We want all of him this back part of the season, but definitely for this last game that he plays at home."
Jackson Jr. has started in all nine games during the 2025 season, totaling 29 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack.
Florida State will honor Jackson Jr. and other seniors on the roster ahead of a home game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, November 15.
