Miami's Mario Cristobal Takes Shot At FSU After Defeating Seminoles For First Time
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal spoke to the media following their decisive victory over the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday night. The results of in-state matchups oftentimes immediately reflect on recruiting classes, and Cristobal made sure to exploit this trend in a pitch to high school prospects in the Sunshine State and around the country.
“All recruits, in-state, out-of-state, can now clearly see that trajectory of this program versus the trajectory of the other programs,” said Cristobal as he finished his statement, pounding his fist on the table.
He’s earned the right to declare superiority in the state. Why wouldn’t this be his recruiting pitch? Beating both Florida (in the Swamp) and Florida State by large margins has given Miami the boost they need to possibly win the ACC and/or make the College Football Playoff.
However, what can’t be denied are the circumstances which precede his statement.
The Miami Hurricanes went 7-6 in 2023 and 5-7 in 2022. In the year of our Lord, 2024, the ’Canes finally acquired a quarterback who has Heisman hopes while putting forth a lot of capital into building a potential championship roster.
No one knows how Miami’s season is going to finish. It does seem likely they will win at least 10 games significantly increasing their win total from last season.
My point is we saw this with Florida State in 2022: Solidify a starting quarterback, do well in the portal, and make great strides in the win/loss column.
With Cam Ward gone after this season, who knows how well the roster will translate next season?
Overall, after FSU won the state championship in 2022 and 2023, it wasn’t necessarily indicative of the trajectory of all three major programs in Florida. This sport is cyclical.
