Hall of Fame Quarterback Praises Former FSU Star Jameis Winston
The Florida State Seminoles' current season might be a wash, but fans of the program can support a former legend now in the NFL. Jameis Winston is getting another shot as a starter in the league with Deshaun Watson out for the year with an Achilles injury.
Winston is a legend in Tallahassee, having delivered a National Championship to Florida State while being the youngest Heisman Trophy winner. On Sunday, he delivered the Cleveland Browns fanbase a big win over the Baltimore Ravens while getting another shot at being a starter.
NFL legend and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner showered Winston in praise with the Browns' quarterback reaping the benefits of a big win.
"Of all the guys I have sent notes over the years [Jameis Winston] has BY FAR been the most RESPONSIVE to my questions, most ATTENTIVE to each comment and most OPEN to LEARNING the nuances of position… while also most DEFINITIVE in discussing the WHY! All things that display wanting to be GREAT, it’s why I love seeing his success!" Warner posted on X (formerly Twitter).
In the win, Winston completed 27 of his 41 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns. He had some lucky breaks, but he put together an incredible, inspiring performance en route to a big victory, sparking some life into the fan base.
While Winston can be inconsistent with his play on the field at times, his character has never been an issue. Whether it be an elite teammate or overall locker room voice, the Florida State legend is among the most likable players in the NFL.
Winston does create plenty of viral moments, but he's also an incredible speaker and willing learner, which is why he's still in the NFL despite losing his starting job on a consistent basis years ago.
