Mike Norvell confident in Tommy Castellanos' recovery ahead of Wake Forest weekend

Things are trending in the right direction for Castellanos to play for Florida State on Saturday night.

Tommy Mire

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) scrambles during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) scrambles during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images / Robert Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off their second bye week, reaping the benefits of some much-needed rest to heal and regroup as they look to break their four-game losing streak against Wake Forest this weekend.

The depth chart has seen its fair share of bumps and bruises throughout the season, but none more importantly than quarterback Tommy Castellanos. From a nagging leg injury suffered against Kent State to a brutal, illegal hit that rendered him unavailable late in Florida State's loss to Stanford, the availability of a few players remains uncertain.

Mike Norvell Gives Update on Castellanos

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos
Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) scrambles from Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell gave an update on Castellanos' status ahead of Wake Forest and expressed confidence that he's trending in the right direction.

"I'm feeling very confident where it's trending," Norvell said on Wednesday. "We'll be able to get a little bit more as we get later on in the week. I think he's handled the things he's been asked to do very well."

Castellanos was electric through the first three games, and, aside from the turnovers, there wasn't much of a drop-off in terms of production despite his injury. Still, relying on a backup in perhaps yet another turning point in the season wouldn't be ideal for Florida State to get back on the rails.

Ja'Bril Rawls Makes a Return

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls
Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) attempts to catch a pass intended for Virginia Cavaliers running back Xavier Brown (20) at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

One player expected to return is redshirt sophomore defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls, who missed the Stanford loss with an injury. He has 35 tackles and an interception this season and graded out at 71.7 and 70.3 over FSU's wins over Alabama and Kent State. With Quindarrius Jones out, having Rawls healthy will help steady the cornerback position in Norvell's eyes.

"It's big for us, and I appreciate those guys in the secondary," Norvell continued. "Our depth has been tested, and really what's challenged that is just some of the moving parts that go to it...Getting Ja'bril back definitely helped solidify things there at the corner position. He's done a great job throughout this year."

Florida State has reached a critical juncture as it looks to defend its home turf as an 8.5-point favorite against Wake Forest. With a rested roster and a revamped focus after their bye, the Seminoles are eyeing their first ACC win of the season. That goal will have to start this weekend at 7:30 p.m. ET.

