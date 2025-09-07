Mike Norvell discusses injuries to FSU football's James Williams, Squirrel White
Florida State's 77-3 blowout victory over East Texas A&M didn't come without a few injury scares.
The Seminoles entered the afternoon without a trio of starters. Head coach Mike Norvell ruled out redshirt senior running back Roydell Williams and junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr. earlier in the week.
Prior to the game, redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls was spotted in street clothes. Rawls has been dealing with a nagging ailment since around the conclusion of the preseason.
During the win, the Seminoles saw a trio of important players go down in the first half. Senior wide receiver Squirrel White, redshirt junior defensive end James Williams, and redshirt senior running back Caziah Holmes were all forced to exit the game and depart for the locker room.
Williams and Holmes didn't return to the sideline after halftime. White was spotted with a bulky brace or cast on his left arm that extended to his thumb. He appeared to hurt his hand on a punt return in the second quarter.
What Did Mike Norvell Say About Injured Players?
Following the victory, head coach Mike Norvell was asked specifically about James Williams and White, along with whether the injuries could be long-term.
Norvell didn't have much to offer, though he did say he doesn't believe the pair of players will be kept off the field for an extended period of time.
"I don't have that type of information right now, but I don't believe so, but obviously we'll see," Norvell said during his postgame press conference.
The head coach won't speak publicly again until after practice on Tuesday.
James Williams and White have started the first two games for Florida State.
On Saturday, James Williams wasn't credited with any statistics while White caught one pass for seven yards and returned one punt for four yards.
Holmes saw increased action in the backfield due to the injury to Roydell Williams. He appeared to suffer a lower-body injury on a carry near the goal line. Holmes concluded his day with three carries for two yards.
The good news is that the Seminoles only have to play one game in the next 14 days. Florida State is entering its first BYE week of the season, followed by a home matchup against Kent State, which the team should handle relatively easily.
If there's a time to allow injured players to heal, it's right now before conference play kicks off on September 26.
