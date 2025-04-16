Mike Norvell explains Florida State's transfer portal strategy as spring window begins
Midway through April marks the opening of the spring transfer window, which ends on April 25, allowing college athletes across the country to find better circumstances and enhance their current situations while also allowing coaches to trim and expand their rosters.
Florida State has already seen three players announce their intentions to transfer out, with quarterback Trever Jackson, offensive lineman Jaylen Early, and wide receiver Jordan Scott looking for greener pastures.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell is no stranger to the NCAA Transfer Portal, having navigated its ups and downs in the ever-changing world of college football. He notes that there haven’t been many surprises thus far. The conversations he and his coaching staff have had with their players appear revealing, but the ultimate goal remains the same for this year’s team.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell provides encouraging injury updates for trio of Florida State WRs
"There’s not a whole lot of surprises that happen, but there’s a whole lot of real conversations. And so, ultimately, we’re working through it," Norvell told the media on Tuesday. "There’s work to be done, and definitely, I know there are some guys that are going in the portal. And I'm supporting them and their journey, where they’re going, and what that’ll be."
The losses of Jackson, Early, and Scott open new opportunities for other prospects to join the program. Early was projected to be in the two-deep, but roster evaluation is constant, and finding talented transfers has seemingly become a mixture between art and school revenue. Norvell wants the right fit for his team, nonetheless.
"It’s something we’ll always be evaluating," Norvell continued. "If there’s an opportunity to make your team better, if there’s an opportunity where you might have a position that could be enhanced with the competition — it all has to fit, and it all has to be right."
If and when they bring on other additions to #Tribe25, the competition will be there for a Seminole team looking to rebound after the 2024 season. The 'Noles look to close out the spring strong and head into fall camp.
"I’m excited about the position battles that we’ve had. I’m excited about the guys and how they’re developing," Norvell said. "We get a really good sense of where we are with the summer in front of us and fall camp. And so, if we feel that we can go get better and with the right situation, then we will."
Florida State will continue evaluating its roster and exploring potential additions that can elevate the program. As Norvell and his staff navigate this stretch, the focus remains on competition and finding the right pieces for sustained success.
READ MORE: Former FSU player sends message after planning to enter transfer portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
- Tommy Castellanos tosses passes, Elijah Moore makes sideline catch in FSU Football's latest practice highlights