Mike Norvell provides encouraging injury updates for trio of Florida State WRs
Pick any position group on the roster and you can probably find at least one player who has suffered an injury during Florida State's slate of spring practices.
However, no unit has been hit harder than the wide receivers with basically half the room dealing with ailments at different junctures over the past few weeks. That includes multiple players who are projected starters or contributors ahead of the 2025 season such as senior Squirrel White, junior Duce Robinson, junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, and sophomore Lawayne McCoy.
Head coach Mike Norvell did have an encouraging update to share regarding Florida State's wide receivers on Tuesday evening. McCoy and Brown were able to return to the field as the Seminoles began their final week of spring practice. Robinson is continuing to trend in the right direction as well.
"I like what I'm seeing from a lot of our younger receivers, think guys are progressing really well, a lot of competition," Norvell said on Tuesday. "Got Lawayne and Jalen back, Duce was moving around some today too. Definitely great to see those guys back in action just with a continued push."
Brown has earned praise from Norvell for raising his standard this spring and Robinson is anticipated to make a major impact on the room this fall.
But there's still a lot to like about McCoy as he prepares for his second season at Florida State. McCoy flashed in practice as a true freshman and worked his way into the rotation as the campaign progressed.
McCoy played in FSU's final ten games, catching six passes for 52 yards and returning ten punts for 30 yards. He scored a two-point conversion against North Carolina and added a one-yard rush.
Despite being limited this spring, Norvell is still expecting McCoy to make another leap.
"He's missed the better part of spring but one thing I always challenge the guys to do, you might not be physically available but you have a chance to go get better. I think our guys and Lawayne, they understand the importance of that," Norvell said. "This game, there's going to be times where you're bumped up - bumps and bruises - whatever the issue might be and might not be available but you're still responsible for the work.
"You're still responsible for the understanding, the installations, the adjustments to the variety of different looks so you have to learn through others," Norvell continued. "Yes, reps matter so you get out there and you're able to see how quick they're able to apply things they know and build from there. We are expecting big things out of him and obviously for him to continue to progress and take those steps."
Florida State returns to practice on Thursday afternoon and will hold its final spring scrimmage on Saturday morning.
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Junior Hykeem Williams
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
