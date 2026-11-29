The college football coaching carousel is about to start truly heating up now that the 2026 regular season is winding down.

Florida State has already knocked down two of the most important dominoes facing the program, hiring new head coach Glenn Schumann and new athletic director Jeff Purinton in November.

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The Seminoles are swiftly undergoing changes after firing Mike Norvell at the beginning of the month. Despite a buyout of over $50 million, Florida State couldn't afford to wait any longer following three dreadful seasons.

Since the start of 2024, the program is just 12-24, failing to make the postseason for three straight years. Overall, Florida State only qualified for two bowl games in Norvell's six-and-a-half seasons in Tallahassee.

While Norvell's tenure at Florida State ended as a bust, he could find a new job before the current coaching cycle comes to an end.

Mike Norvell A Candidate To Watch For UTSA Opening

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches from the sidelines. The Florida State Seminoles lead the New Mexico State Aggies 17-7 at the half on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are already multiple openings across the FBS. Another school is about to join the list, with reports linking UTSA's Jeff Traylor to the Baylor job. Traylor is set to move up to the P4 following seven seasons with the Roadrunners, building a respectable program out in Texas.

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UTSA has made seven straight bowl games, and won 10+ games in 2021, 2022, and 2026.

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Norvell is a potential name to know to replace Traylor at UTSA.

"He’s a Texas native and former wide receiver at Central Arkansas," Nakos wrote. "Sources have told On3 that Norvell wants to return to coaching; could UTSA be the right fit?"

The Roadrunners are one of the more attractive openings at the G6 level. The program has proved that it has enough to compete with the right person leading the charge.

While Norvell ultimately failed at Florida State, he did post back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2022 and 2023, including a 19-game winning streak and an ACC Championship with his third-string quarterback. He finished 41-39 in Tallahassee.

Prior to his time with the Seminoles, Norvell had a successful stint at Memphis, where he went 38-15 over four seasons. Norvell developed the Tigers into one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

Norvell has offset language in his contract that will reduce the buyout based on his compensation at his next job.

Traylor was making around $2.8 million annually at UTSA. A similar deal for Norvell would be helpful for the Seminoles, as saving any money at all is a win.

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