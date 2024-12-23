Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of Duce Robinson: 'One Of The Most Unique And Explosive Playmakers In The Country'
Transfer wide receiver Duce Robinson has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday.
"I'm excited to welcome Duce Robinson into the Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He is one of the most unique and explosive playmakers in the country. Duce brings tremendous versatility with where he can align, as well as the ability to stretch the field at his size. This creates opportunities for incredible matchup problems for opposing defenses. We hit a home run bringing a young man who was born to be a Nole back home."
Duce Robinson | WR | 6-6 | 220 | Phoenix, Ariz. | Pinnacle High School/Southern California
Played 2023 and 2024 seasons at USC, appearing in 23 games with five starts…all five starts came in 2024…caught 39 passes for 747 yards and seven touchdowns with Trojans…had 23 receptions for 396 yards and five touchdowns in 2024…recorded season-high 90 yards against Nebraska, including season-long 48-yard touchdown catch…also had touchdowns against Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Maryland…added 63 yards in regular-season finale vs. Notre Dame…made season-high four catches at Minnesota and matched that total against Nebraska…caught 16 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns as true freshman in 2023…registered career-long 71-yard touchdown catch vs. Nevada…added 71 yards on season-high four catches one week later against Stanford…matched season-high receptions total vs. UCLA…caught 44-yard touchdown in Holiday Bowl victory over Louisville…recorded 35-yard interception return on final play of regulation against Penn State in 2024…2022 MaxPreps All-American out of Pinnacle after making 84 catches for 1,614 yards and 14 touchdowns as senior…also played baseball for USC...was ranked as No. 1 prep outfielder in Arizona…father Dominic Robinson played football at Florida State from 2001-04.
Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Thomas Castellanos QB 5-11 196 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 275 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
LaJesse Harrold DL 6-5 215 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 245 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Deante McCray DL 6-4 283 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Randy Pittman Jr. TE 6-2 225 Panama City, Fla. Mosley HS/UCF
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Duce Robinson WR 6-6 220 Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Charlotte, N.C. Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse
James Williams DL 6-6 250 Parkville, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC
Kevin Wynn Jr. DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
