Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of Duce Robinson: 'One Of The Most Unique And Explosive Playmakers In The Country'

Florida State has officially signed former USC wide receiver Duce Robinson.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Duce Robinson (2) catches a pass against Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Rod Heard II (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Transfer wide receiver Duce Robinson has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday.

"I'm excited to welcome Duce Robinson into the Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He is one of the most unique and explosive playmakers in the country. Duce brings tremendous versatility with where he can align, as well as the ability to stretch the field at his size. This creates opportunities for incredible matchup problems for opposing defenses. We hit a home run bringing a young man who was born to be a Nole back home."

Duce Robinson | WR | 6-6 | 220 | Phoenix, Ariz. | Pinnacle High School/Southern California

Played 2023 and 2024 seasons at USC, appearing in 23 games with five starts…all five starts came in 2024…caught 39 passes for 747 yards and seven touchdowns with Trojans…had 23 receptions for 396 yards and five touchdowns in 2024…recorded season-high 90 yards against Nebraska, including season-long 48-yard touchdown catch…also had touchdowns against Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Maryland…added 63 yards in regular-season finale vs. Notre Dame…made season-high four catches at Minnesota and matched that total against Nebraska…caught 16 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns as true freshman in 2023…registered career-long 71-yard touchdown catch vs. Nevada…added 71 yards on season-high four catches one week later against Stanford…matched season-high receptions total vs. UCLA…caught 44-yard touchdown in Holiday Bowl victory over Louisville…recorded 35-yard interception return on final play of regulation against Penn State in 2024…2022 MaxPreps All-American out of Pinnacle after making 84 catches for 1,614 yards and 14 touchdowns as senior…also played baseball for USC...was ranked as No. 1 prep outfielder in Arizona…father Dominic Robinson played football at Florida State from 2001-04.

Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                                  Pos.      Ht.         Wt.          Hometown    High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                              DB         6-2         175          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.    Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                                   WR        6-1         200          Cocoa, Fla.                               Cocoa HS

Thomas Castellanos                   QB         5-11      196          Waycross, Ga.                   Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF

Tyeland Coleman                          DL          6-4         285          Terry, Miss.            Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                                    DL          6-5         240          Miami, Fla.                             Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                                DL          6-4         240          Miami, Fla.                             Norland HS

Markeston Douglas                     TE           6-5         275          Brownsville, Tenn.                   Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                         WR        6-4         215          Jacksonville, Fla.              Riverside HS

LaJesse Harrold                             DL          6-5         215          Tampa, Fla.                             Gaither HS

Ousmane Kromah                        RB          6-1         215          Leesburg, Ga.                Lee County HS

Tylon Lee                                           DL          6-4         245          Pace, Fla.                                      Pace HS

Chase Loftin                                    TE           6-6         215          Omaha, Neb.             Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                                    WR        6-5         190          New Haven, Conn.                  Cheshire Academy

Deante McCray                              DL          6-4         283          Jacksonville, Fla.               Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Adrian Medley                                OL          6-5         305          Pensacola, Fla.    Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.                                 OL          6-4         280          De Kalb, Miss.      Kemper County HS

Randy Pittman Jr.                          TE           6-2         225          Panama City, Fla.      Mosley HS/UCF

Sean Poret                                        OL          6-5         270          Atlanta, Ga.                      Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                              LB          6-2         205          Sanford, Fla.                      Seminole HS

Max Redmon                                   DB         6-1         185          West Palm Beach, Fla.           Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                                   P/K         6-0         190          Sarasota, Fla.                          Venice HS

Duce Robinson                              WR        6-6         220          Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California

Jordan Scott                                     WR        6-7         215          Lynchburg, Va.   Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC

Kevin Sperry                                     QB         6-1         200          Denton, Texas                           Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                               DB         6-2         190          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.            American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                         LB          6-1         240          Charlotte, N.C.                                Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse

James Williams                             DL          6-6         250          Parkville, Mo.                  Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC

Kevin Wynn Jr.                                 DL          6-2         320          Greensboro, Ga.  Greene County HS

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

