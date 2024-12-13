Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'One Of The Most Dynamic Playmakers In College Football'
Transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Friday.
"Thomas Castellanos is one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football,” Norvell said. “He has displayed incredible arm talent while throwing more than 3,500 yards and more than 30 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He has also grown in his passing efficiency, which was put on display last year. He will be a great addition with his ability on the field, and he will be a tremendous complement to our roster as we bring this program back to the Florida State standard."
Thomas Castellanos | QB | 5-11 | 196 | Waycross, Ga. | Ware County High School/Boston College/UCF
Transferred to Florida State after two seasons at Boston College and one year at UCF…appeared in 21 games with 20 starts for Boston College in 2023-24…completed 288 of 491 passes for Eagles with 33 touchdown passes and 3,614 yards…added 1,307 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns…first player in Boston College history with 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in single season…started final 12 games for Eagles in 2023, passing for 2,248 yards and 15 touchdowns with 1,113 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns…third in ACC in rushing yards and touchdowns…started eight of Boston College’s first nine games in 2024, passing for 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions…had at least one touchdown in all eight games in 2024…led Eagles to 11-9 record as starter, including 7-5 in 2023 with win over SMU in Fenway Bowl…was offensive MVP of Fenway Bowl with career-high 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns…five 100-yard rushing games in 2023, including 142 yards and career-high four touchdowns vs. Army…spent freshman season at UCF where current FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn was head coach…completed nine passes for 75 yards and ran 14 times for 120 yards and one touchdown in limited action for Knights…played high school football at Ware County, throwing for 7,710 yards and running for 3,681 yards as four-year starter.
Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton High School (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa High School
Thomas Castellanos QB 5-11 196 Waycross, Ga. Ware County High School/Boston College/UCF
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry High School/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland High School
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland High School
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside High School
LaJesse Harrold DL 6-5 215 Tampa, Fla. Gaither High School
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County High School
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 245 Pace, Fla. Pace High School
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South High School
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County High School
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood High School
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole High School
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman High School
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice High School
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County High School/
Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer High School
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Kevin Wynn Jr. DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County High School
