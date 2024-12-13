Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'One Of The Most Dynamic Playmakers In College Football'

The Seminoles have officially announced the addition of former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) returns to the sidelines after a score against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Friday.

"Thomas Castellanos is one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football,” Norvell said. “He has displayed incredible arm talent while throwing more than 3,500 yards and more than 30 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He has also grown in his passing efficiency, which was put on display last year. He will be a great addition with his ability on the field, and he will be a tremendous complement to our roster as we bring this program back to the Florida State standard."

Thomas Castellanos | QB | 5-11 | 196 | Waycross, Ga. | Ware County High School/Boston College/UCF

Transferred to Florida State after two seasons at Boston College and one year at UCF…appeared in 21 games with 20 starts for Boston College in 2023-24…completed 288 of 491 passes for Eagles with 33 touchdown passes and 3,614 yards…added 1,307 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns…first player in Boston College history with 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in single season…started final 12 games for Eagles in 2023, passing for 2,248 yards and 15 touchdowns with 1,113 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns…third in ACC in rushing yards and touchdowns…started eight of Boston College’s first nine games in 2024, passing for 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions…had at least one touchdown in all eight games in 2024…led Eagles to 11-9 record as starter, including 7-5 in 2023 with win over SMU in Fenway Bowl…was offensive MVP of Fenway Bowl with career-high 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns…five 100-yard rushing games in 2023, including 142 yards and career-high four touchdowns vs. Army…spent freshman season at UCF where current FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn was head coach…completed nine passes for 75 yards and ran 14 times for 120 yards and one touchdown in limited action for Knights…played high school football at Ware County, throwing for 7,710 yards and running for 3,681 yards as four-year starter.

Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                         Pos.         Ht.           Wt.      Hometown                               High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                     DB            6-2           175     Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                      Carrollton High School (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                          WR           6-1           200     Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa High School

Thomas Castellanos          QB           5-11         196     Waycross, Ga.        Ware County High School/Boston College/UCF

Tyeland Coleman                 DL            6-4           285     Terry, Miss.                     Terry High School/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                           DL            6-5           240     Miami, Fla.              Norland High School

Mandrell Desir                       DL            6-4           240     Miami, Fla.              Norland High School

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                WR           6-4           215     Jacksonville, Fla.          Riverside High School

LaJesse Harrold                    DL            6-5           215     Tampa, Fla.              Gaither High School

Ousmane Kromah               RB            6-1           215     Leesburg, Ga. Lee County High School

Tylon Lee                                  DL            6-4           245     Pace, Fla.        Pace High School

Chase Loftin                           TE             6-6           215     Omaha, Neb.         Millard South High School

Teriq Mallory                           WR           6-5           190     New Haven, Conn.       Cheshire Academy

Mario Nash Jr.                        OL            6-4           280     De Kalb, Miss.   Kemper County High School

Sean Poret                               OL            6-5           270     Atlanta, Ga.       Riverwood High School

Ethan Pritchard                     LB             6-2           205     Sanford, Fla.       Seminole High School

Max Redmon                          DB            6-1           185     West Palm Beach, Fla.                                                      Cardinal Newman High School

Brunno Reus                          P/K           6-0           190     Sarasota, Fla.           Venice High School

Jordan Scott                            WR           6-7           215     Lynchburg, Va.         Appomattox County High School/
                                                                                                                          Southwest Mississippi CC

Kevin Sperry                            QB           6-1           200     Denton, Texas            Guyer High School

Zae Thomas Jr.                      DB            6-2           190     Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage

Kevin Wynn Jr.                        DL            6-2           320     Greensboro, Ga.               Greene County High School

Published
