Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of Veteran LB Elijah Herring: 'He Brings Versatility To The Linebacker Position'

The Seminoles have officially added former Memphis linebacker Elijah Herring.

Dustin Lewis

Memphis’ Elijah Herring (31) waits to run a drill during practice at the Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex at the University of Memphis on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Memphis’ Elijah Herring (31) waits to run a drill during practice at the Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex at the University of Memphis on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Transfer linebacker Elijah Herring signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday.

"I'm excited to add Elijah to our program,” Norvell said. “He is an experienced playmaker who has performed at a high level throughout his college career. He brings versatility to the linebacker position with his ability to attack all over the field. Elijah has a high football IQ that is evident with his decision making and leadership, and I'm excited to see his contributions to our team."

READ MORE: Former Florida State Football Staff Member Returning To Tallahassee

Elijah Herring | LB | 6-2 | 230 | Newnan, Ga. | Riverdale (Tenn.) High School/Memphis/Tennessee

Appeared in 37 games with 23 starts over past three seasons with Memphis (2024) and Tennessee (2022-23)…recorded 151 tackles, including 14.0 tackles for loss with 6.0 sacks, two interceptions, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles…registered 60 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss with 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over 11 games with Tigers in 2024…made career-high 10 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception in 2024 Frisco Bowl victory against West Virginia…interception came on West Virginia’s final offensive play with Mountaineers looking for go-ahead touchdown in 42-37 win…named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week after making eight tackles, 2.0 for loss with 1.0 sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in win vs. Troy…named to AAC Honor Roll with 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks in win over Middle Tennessee State…played 26 games with Tennessee from 2022-23, ending with 91 tackles, 6.5 TFL and 2.5 sacks…had career-best 80 tackles over 12 starts for Volunteers in 2023…set career high with 2.0 sacks as true freshman vs. Akron in 2022…consensus three-star recruit out of Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee…rated as No. 21 player in Tennessee on 247Sports Composite…made 67 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in senior season.

Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                                  Pos.      Ht.         Wt.          Hometown                               High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                              DB         6-2         175          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                               Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                                   WR        6-1         200          Cocoa, Fla.                                Cocoa HS

Thomas Castellanos                   QB         5-11      196          Waycross, Ga.                         Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF

Tyeland Coleman                          DL          6-4         285          Terry, Miss.                                 Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                                    DL          6-5         240          Miami, Fla.                                 Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                                DL          6-4         240          Miami, Fla.                                 Norland HS

Deamontae Diggs                         DL          6-5         260          McKeesport, Pa.                                                               McKeesport Area HS/Coastal Carolina/Youngstown State

Markeston Douglas                     TE           6-5         275          Brownsville, Tenn.                  Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                         WR        6-4         215          Jacksonville, Fla.                    Riverside HS

Gunnar Hansen                             OL          6-5         330          Boca Raton, Fla.                     St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt

LaJesse Harrold                             DL          6-5         215          Tampa, Fla.                                Gaither HS

Elijah Herring                                  LB          6-2         230          Newnan, Ga.                            Riverdale (Tenn.) HS/Memphis/Tennessee

Jayson Jenkins                               DL          6-6         281          Bordentown, N.J.                    Notre Dame HS/Tennessee

Ousmane Kromah                        RB          6-1         215          Leesburg, Ga.                          Lee County HS

Caleb LaVallee                               LB          6-1         225          Smyrna, Ga.                                                               Whitefield Academy/North Carolina

Tylon Lee                                           DL          6-4         245          Pace, Fla.                                   Pace HS

Chase Loftin                                    TE           6-6         215          Omaha, Neb.                           Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                                    WR        6-5         190          New Haven, Conn.                Cheshire Academy

Deante McCray                              DL          6-4         283          Jacksonville, Fla.                                                               Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Adrian Medley                                OL          6-5         305          Pensacola, Fla.                                                               Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.                                 OL          6-4         280          De Kalb, Miss.                          Kemper County HS

Luke Petitbon                                  OL          6-2         295          Annapolis, Md.                        Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest

Micah Pettus                                   OL          6-7         350          Harvest, Ala.                             James Clemens HS/Ole Miss

Randy Pittman Jr.                          TE           6-2         225          Panama City, Fla.                   Mosley HS/UCF

Sean Poret                                        OL          6-5         270          Atlanta, Ga.                                                               Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                              LB          6-2         205          Sanford, Fla.                             Seminole HS

Max Redmon                                   DB         6-1         185          West Palm Beach, Fla.        Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                                   P/K         6-0         190          Sarasota, Fla.                           Venice HS

Duce Robinson                              WR        6-6         220          Phoenix, Ariz.                           Pinnacle HS/Southern California

Jordan Scott                                     WR        6-7         215          Lynchburg, Va.                                                               Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC

Kevin Sperry                                     QB         6-1         200          Denton, Texas                          Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                               DB         6-2         190          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.            American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                         LB          6-1         240          Long Island, N.Y.                      Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse

James Williams                             DL          6-6         250          Kansas City, Mo.                     Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC

Kevin Wynn                                      DL          6-2         320          Greensboro, Ga.                     Greene County HS

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Promising North Carolina Linebacker Transfer Caleb LaVallee

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• Six Former FSU Basketball Players File Lawsuit Against Leonard Hamilton Over NIL Payments

• Linebacker Transfer From ACC Program To Visit Florida State

 Florida State True Freshman Defender Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

 Former FSU DT Leads NFL Rookies In Sacks, Climbs LA Rams History Books

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football