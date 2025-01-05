Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of Veteran LB Elijah Herring: 'He Brings Versatility To The Linebacker Position'
Transfer linebacker Elijah Herring signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday.
"I'm excited to add Elijah to our program,” Norvell said. “He is an experienced playmaker who has performed at a high level throughout his college career. He brings versatility to the linebacker position with his ability to attack all over the field. Elijah has a high football IQ that is evident with his decision making and leadership, and I'm excited to see his contributions to our team."
READ MORE: Former Florida State Football Staff Member Returning To Tallahassee
Elijah Herring | LB | 6-2 | 230 | Newnan, Ga. | Riverdale (Tenn.) High School/Memphis/Tennessee
Appeared in 37 games with 23 starts over past three seasons with Memphis (2024) and Tennessee (2022-23)…recorded 151 tackles, including 14.0 tackles for loss with 6.0 sacks, two interceptions, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles…registered 60 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss with 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over 11 games with Tigers in 2024…made career-high 10 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception in 2024 Frisco Bowl victory against West Virginia…interception came on West Virginia’s final offensive play with Mountaineers looking for go-ahead touchdown in 42-37 win…named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week after making eight tackles, 2.0 for loss with 1.0 sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in win vs. Troy…named to AAC Honor Roll with 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks in win over Middle Tennessee State…played 26 games with Tennessee from 2022-23, ending with 91 tackles, 6.5 TFL and 2.5 sacks…had career-best 80 tackles over 12 starts for Volunteers in 2023…set career high with 2.0 sacks as true freshman vs. Akron in 2022…consensus three-star recruit out of Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee…rated as No. 21 player in Tennessee on 247Sports Composite…made 67 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in senior season.
Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Thomas Castellanos QB 5-11 196 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Deamontae Diggs DL 6-5 260 McKeesport, Pa. McKeesport Area HS/Coastal Carolina/Youngstown State
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 275 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
Gunnar Hansen OL 6-5 330 Boca Raton, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt
LaJesse Harrold DL 6-5 215 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Elijah Herring LB 6-2 230 Newnan, Ga. Riverdale (Tenn.) HS/Memphis/Tennessee
Jayson Jenkins DL 6-6 281 Bordentown, N.J. Notre Dame HS/Tennessee
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Caleb LaVallee LB 6-1 225 Smyrna, Ga. Whitefield Academy/North Carolina
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 245 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Deante McCray DL 6-4 283 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Luke Petitbon OL 6-2 295 Annapolis, Md. Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest
Micah Pettus OL 6-7 350 Harvest, Ala. James Clemens HS/Ole Miss
Randy Pittman Jr. TE 6-2 225 Panama City, Fla. Mosley HS/UCF
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Duce Robinson WR 6-6 220 Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Long Island, N.Y. Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse
James Williams DL 6-6 250 Kansas City, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC
Kevin Wynn DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
READ MORE: Florida State Lands Promising North Carolina Linebacker Transfer Caleb LaVallee
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Six Former FSU Basketball Players File Lawsuit Against Leonard Hamilton Over NIL Payments
• Linebacker Transfer From ACC Program To Visit Florida State
• Florida State True Freshman Defender Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Former FSU DT Leads NFL Rookies In Sacks, Climbs LA Rams History Books