Mike Norvell points to past success as proof FSU football can 'fix it again'
As the 2025 season hits the closing lap (for some teams), the college football coaching carousel continues to spin. Teams that are looking for a restart have already begun their coaching search as FSU struggles to put W's in the win column.
But this is nothing new, and a turnaround is not unheard of in Tallahassee in the near future, according to head coach Mike Norvell. As the 44-year-old head coach enters the final three-game stretch of the season, he believes that he can still find success moving forward.
"I've got an elite level of confidence for what's ahead for this program. I believe in it," Norvell said on Monday.
Finding Progress Amid the Setbacks
In truth, Norvell has had major successes at nearly every stop during his career. From conference championships at Memphis to winning the ACC at Florida State, there is a lot more to the story inside the Moore Center that hasn't been said or written about.
Norvell himself does not shy away from admitting when his product, and the production on the team, aren't up to the standard. And the last two years shouldn't entirely wipe away his resume.
"We lifted a trophy. We were able to have success. '24 was an absolute failure," Norvell said. "There were reasons of why we got to that point. We lived it. We did it. We made changes. This year, I think we are improved."
Statistically, the Seminoles have improved. Looking at the stat sheet from last weekend's loss to Clemson would paint a different picture than what the scoreboard showed, although winning is what matters in the public's opinion. Norvell remains confident in his ability to steer the ship named Florida State football back in the right direction.
"The results, they matter. They absolutely matter. Every play, every game, all that we do, but for us it's about progression," Norvell said. "It's about going out there and getting better... I know not everybody wants to hear that, I don’t care… We’re going to take that step and we’re going to get the job done.”
Building Toward the Future
Norvell's belief extends not only from himself but from the recruiting classes he's put together. A complete breakdown of the roster might be beyond the scope of this article, but guys like Ousmane Kromah, Micahi Danzy, alongside Sam Singleton and an impact transfer, including start quarterback Tommy Castellanos, have elevated FSU's offense to one of the best in the country.
One of the more frustrating things for FSU fans is the amount of talent on the Florida State sidelines. Naming NFL-caliber players off the top of your head would seem easy, in theory, even if the record books don't reflect that perfectly. Duce Robinson, Darrell Jackson, Jr., Randy Pittman, Jr., Earl Little, Jr., and Gavin Sawchuk, just to name a few, all have immediate futures at the next level.
Regardless, conference and national championships are the expectation at FSU. Patience, however, is not something boosters, fans, and administration extend easily in the world of college sports. Norvell remained adamant that the promised land is closer than the glimmer of hope felt in 2025.
"I know what it looks like, and I have actually done it. I can sit here and say it with confidence. We're going to get this back. Fixed it once. We're going to fix it again."
It’s familiar territory for a program that once measured success in banners, not rebuilds. Norvell's vision and journey back into the coaching elite start again this Saturday at home against Virginia Tech.
