Mike Norvell delivers positive update on FSU LB Ethan Pritchard’s recovery
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell says that the recovery of linebacker Ethan Pritchard, who was hospitalized after being shot in the head, has shown signs of hope and progress as both the team and the family continue their journey on the road to recovery.
Pritchard was hospitalized after what police feel was a mistaken identity shooting in Havana, Florida, where he was ambushed in his car while visiting family. Although the road to recovery will undoubtedly be yet another mountain for the Sanford, Florida, native to climb, progress seems to be in his DNA, and the signs continue to point in that direction.
Norvell calls Pritchard’s recovery “a miracle” after hospital visit
“Thank God he is progressing. I got a chance to go see him early this week, and it’s truly a miracle some of the steps that we’re seeing. He’s still got a long journey ahead," Norvell said to the media on Wednesday. "But just to be able to have an opportunity to be in that room with him, to see his eyes, to see the foundational levels of the growth, and where it’s going to be able to go."
After a difficult stretch of uncertainty, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell shared a message of gratitude and encouragement regarding Pritchard and his recovery.
Norvell thankful for prayers as Pritchard shows progress
Pritchard has since opened his eyes and is reportedly no longer on life support, now breathing on his own. Family, fans, and the community have rallied around him with a GoFundMe campaign, which Norvell himself has supported with a generous donation. The emotion on Norvell’s face when discussing the tragedy was unmistakable, his words carrying the weight of both grief and gratitude.
"I appreciate all the thoughts and prayers that have been poured out to him. I think prayer works," Norvell said. "God's working a miracle in that situation, I believe that with everything. I just continue to lift him up, for all those who have."
"It's definitely been a really good last week, and there were some really challenging days in that time before that, where there was a lot of uncertainty," Norvell added. "I just continue to believe and be there for him, his family, and grateful for the progress."
Authorities have since apprehended the four individuals involved, and while the broader issue of gun violence extends beyond the scope of this article, the focus remains on Pritchard’s recovery.
The good news for him and his family is that he continues to fight, not only with the Seminole spirit, but with the personal strength that made him a player and person Florida State believed in from the start.
