Former FSU football standout cut by second NFL team
The 2025 NFL season is still in its early stages.
With that being said, every team around the league is always searching for ways to improve, whether that's through the trade market or free agency.
One recent move by the New England Patriots came at the expense of a former Florida State standout.
Patriots Release Former FSU DL Fabien Lovett Sr.
On Tuesday, the Patriots signed two new players to their practice squad, which led to the release of second-year defensive lineman Fabien Lovett Sr. This is disappointing news for the former Seminole, as Lovett Sr. just joined New England a few weeks ago after he was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Lovett Sr. finds himself searching for a new opportunity as October kicks off. There's a chance a team will bring him in for a practice squad spot or tryout.
To this point of his professional career, Lovett Sr. has yet to appear in a game. He spent the entirety of 2024 on Kansas City's practice squad after entering the league as an undrafted free agent.
Lovett Sr. was on pace to stick with the Chiefs this preseason. However, the team traded for veteran defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi, pushing Lovett Sr. to the roster bubble. Coincidentally, Nnadi also played at Florida State and has won three Super Bowls in Kansas City.
Fabien Lovett Sr. Was A Key Figure In Tallahassee
Lovett Sr. saw the highest of highs and lowest of lows while playing at Florida State. He transferred to the program ahead of Mike Norvell's first season with the Seminoles. FSU went 3-6 in 2020 but compiled a 13-1 record and ACC Championship by the time Lovett Sr.'s time in Tallahassee came to an end in 2023.
Though he was limited by injuries in 2022 and 2023, Lovett Sr. was a key face of Florida State's defense. As good as he was on the field, his presence in the locker room might've been even more important.
From 2020-23, Lovett Sr. appeared in 39 games and made 18 starts in garnet and gold.. He totaled 74 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass deflections.
Lovett Sr. was an All-ACC honorable mention in 2021 and 2022. During his time at Florida State, he was a team captain twice (2021, 2023) and was awarded the program's Bobby Bowden Leadership Award two times (2021, 2022).
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs *practice squad
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Jammie Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *practice squad
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *practice squad
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants *injured reserve
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
RB Lawrance Toafili - New York Jets *practice squad
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
