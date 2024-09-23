Mike Norvell Provides Injury Updates For Multiple Seminoles, Including Starting RB
Florida State is quickly nearing the midseason mark of the 2024 season. Football, whether things or going well or poorly, moves fast and doesn't wait for anyone to catch up. The Seminoles are already dealing with a few injuries just four games into the campaign.
Notably, FSU has found itself shorthanded on offense recently with the absence of redshirt senior offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers, who opened the season as the starter at right tackle. The Seminoles had to go even further into the two-deep in the win against Cal after redshirt senior offensive tackle Robert Scott was ruled out prior to kickoff.
Those weren't the only two absences though as senior running back Roydell Williams was spotted with a boot on his right leg leading up to kickoff. Williams and Scott weren't among the players that head coach Mike Norvell discussed as dealing with injuries last week.
On Monday, Norvell provided an update on where the Seminoles stand health-wise after 16 quarters of competition. He spoke on the status of Byers, Scott, and Williams. According to Norvell, Williams will probably miss "an extended period" of time due to his injury.
"He'll be out for probably an extended period," Norvell said. "We have to continue to evaluate what that looks like. It's unfortunate for him but it does open up an opportunity for some of those younger guys."
Without Williams, the Seminoles will be turning to youth in the backfield outside of veterans Lawrance Toafili and Caziah Holmes. Jaylin Lucas is already out for the year which offers Kam Davis, Samuel Singleton, and Micahi Danzy an opportunity to step into the rotation. Toafili handled the bulk of the work on Saturday night, rushing 17 times for 80 yards and a touchdown. Davis and Singleton also saw action, combining for nine carries for 31 yards.
The offensive line has shifted drastically over the last two weeks with redshirt sophomore Jaylen Early making a pair of starts. Redshirt senior Darius Washington returned to his left tackle spot this past weekend after missing the loss against Memphis due to an injury he suffered in pregame warmups.
Norvell has confidence that Florida State will be able to get Scott and Byers back in action against the Mustangs. Both players didn't seem too visibly hampered while supporting the team on the sideline during its first victory.
"It was unfortunate Rob couldn't go. Obviously, JB was not ready," Norvell said. I think both of those guys have an opportunity to be back this week."
"I do think that those guys should be in a pretty good shape to be able to be available this week," Norvell continued." There was a good push towards the end of last week but feel good about where that's trending."
If Scott and Byers don't suit up this weekend, Washington and Early will more than likely man the offensive tackle positions once again.
Florida State and SMU will match up on Saturday, September 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 EST and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
