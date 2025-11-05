Mike Norvell provides uncertain update on injured FSU football starters vs. Clemson
The Florida State Seminoles are relatively healthy going into the final stretch of the 2025 regular season. Throughout the last month, the Seminoles have had multiple players miss games due to injuries, with countless others playing at less than full strength, including senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos.
A well-timed BYE week in the aftermath of a four-game losing streak provided Florida State with an opportunity to heal and correct mistakes. The Seminoles looked explosive and physical last week, taking down Wake Forest, 42-7.
FSU is hoping to get a pair of starters back in the lineup when the 'Noles travel to Death Valley on Saturday night.
Mike Norvell Uncertain On Status Of LB Stefon Thompson, WR Jayvan Boggs
Redshirt senior linebacker Stefon Thompson and true freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs are two starters who have been banged up in recent weeks.
Thompson has dealt with injuries throughout his college career, including a season-ending ACL tear in 2022. He went down in the loss to Pittsburgh, leading the veteran defender to miss the games against Stanford and Wake Forest.
On the season, he's appeared in six games and made two starts, totaling 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Thompson is back on the depth chart as a co-starter at JACK linebacker with redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr.
Boggs was originally injured in the win against Kent State in September. He tried to play through the ailment but suffered a setback during the BYE week. Boggs has appeared in five games, making four starts. He's caught five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown this season.
Norvell is unsure if the pair will be able to play against Clemson.
"We'll see. The next couple of days are going to be big," Norvell said on Wednesday. "Obviously, we're releasing the availability report. Tomorrow will probably be a big day for both of those guys."
Florida State and Clemson will release their first availability reports of the week on Thursday evening.
A New November For Florida State
Following the victory against Wake Forest, Castellanos deemed it a 'new November' for Florida State. The Seminoles can change the narrative of the season depending on how they perform over the next four games.
Norvell agrees this is an opportunity to reset. At the same time, the Seminoles must learn from their previous losses to find what it takes to break through.
"When we got to the BYE week, I talked about a refresh and a restart," Norvell said. "I don't want to ever waste the disappointments. At the end of the day, we had a stretch there, bunch of close games. Things that didn't go the way we wanted it too, we didn't get the final result, but there were even some good moments in that time, and there was some things that were really bad moments."
"I don't want to waste those experiences, but you have to refresh, restart. Coming off of a big win, just score, what we needed Saturday, that's not going to get us any points come this Saturday," Norvell added. "Even this week it's refresh and restart to go and let our best football game show up come Saturday night with all the things surrounding it. I know our guys are excited."
Florida State and Clemson will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 8. The contest will be televised on the ACC Network.
