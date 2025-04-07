Multiple potential FSU football starters suffer injuries
The midway point throughout spring is upon us and that can mean only one thing: Florida State's season opener against Alabama on August 30 is around the bend and the status of FSU in 2025 still remains in question.
So where do the 'Noles stand heading into fall? Injuries have plagued Florida State's roster over the past two seasons and like most other Power 4 programs, this year is no different.
FSU is coming off its second scrimmage this spring and although multiple positions are healthy, key positions on the depth chart have suffered. At first glance, Florida State's offensive trajectory looks promising, however injuries could alter its course.
Both Duce Robinson and Squirrel White are expected to be impact transfers this season and are on the cusp of returning to practice.
"Squirrel is right there at it to be able to get back — he got some practice this week," Norvell said after the scrimmage. "You can feel his explosiveness. Jalen Brown was out today. He should be back here in the next couple of days. Lawayne, you know, guys that were counting on it, you know Duce was out today."
Wide receiver Lawayne McCoy joined the team last season as a four-star prospect. He played in 10 games with six catches for 52 yards, and with such a depleted wide receiver room, FSU's depth has been tested early on.
"When you go through and you really kind of take that next step into the depth,, you want to see who is ready for the moment, you know?" Norvell continued. "Who's ready to go put themselves out there and capitalize on those plays?"
With redshirt senior offensive lineman Jacob Rizy, redshirt junior defensive lineman Daniel Lyons, redshirt junior Jayson Jenkins, Junior Conrad Hussey, redshirt senior Shyheim Brown, and redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb LaVallee already missing significant time, FSU will need to rely on youth to carry them through the spring.
