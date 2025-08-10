FSU football sees ex-RB pledge land in SEC
Florida State's 2026 recruiting class took a hit in the middle of July when four-star running back Amari Thomas backed off of his pledge to the program. The decision left the Seminoles without a running back in the fold after missing out on some of their other top targets.
Weeks after decommiting from Florida State, Thomas has found a new home in the SEC.
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas Announces Commitment
On Friday, Thomas announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks. The move didn't come as much of a surprise as the Gamecocks started trending for the blue-chip prospect while he was still a member of Florida State's class.
Thomas even showed up to an FSU 7-on-7 camp sporting South Carolina gloves in June. That probably should've been more cause for concern at the time.
The Seminoles will likely keep recruiting the local prospect as he hails from right down the road. Don't rule out the possibility of a flip before the Early Signing Period.
The 5-foot-10, 187-pound running back is regarded as the No. 341 overall prospect, the No. 22 RB, and the No. 48 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Recruiting Information For Florida State
Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
The Seminoles don't have a ton of traction with other running backs. Names such as four-star Derrek Cooper (Texas), four-star Carsyn Baker (Florida), and four-star Jae Lamar (Georgia) have gone off the board to other programs.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
