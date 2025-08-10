FSU football sees ex-RB pledge land in SEC

Nole Gameday

The former member of #Tribe26 has made another commitment.

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Florida State's 2026 recruiting class took a hit in the middle of July when four-star running back Amari Thomas backed off of his pledge to the program. The decision left the Seminoles without a running back in the fold after missing out on some of their other top targets.

Weeks after decommiting from Florida State, Thomas has found a new home in the SEC.

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas Announces Commitment

Shane Beamer
Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer talks to the media during SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

On Friday, Thomas announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks. The move didn't come as much of a surprise as the Gamecocks started trending for the blue-chip prospect while he was still a member of Florida State's class.

Thomas even showed up to an FSU 7-on-7 camp sporting South Carolina gloves in June. That probably should've been more cause for concern at the time.

The Seminoles will likely keep recruiting the local prospect as he hails from right down the road. Don't rule out the possibility of a flip before the Early Signing Period.

The 5-foot-10, 187-pound running back is regarded as the No. 341 overall prospect, the No. 22 RB, and the No. 48 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Recruiting Information For Florida State

Mike Norvell
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; aFlorida State head coach Mike Norvell answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

The Seminoles don't have a ton of traction with other running backs. Names such as four-star Derrek Cooper (Texas), four-star Carsyn Baker (Florida), and four-star Jae Lamar (Georgia) have gone off the board to other programs.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams

Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes

Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas

Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton

Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks

Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson

True Freshman Ousmane Kromah

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage.

