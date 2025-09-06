Nick Saban breaks silence on FSU’s dominating win over Alabama
The Florida State Seminoles seemingly sent the Alabama Crimson Tide into a tailspin last weekend after their 31-17 upset victory over then-No.8 Alabama. The win catapulted FSU into the top 15 and dropped the Tide to No. 21, which was the largest slide of any team remaining in the top 25.
As champagne bottles and seltzer cans popped in Tallahassee, heads were being scratched in Tuscaloosa, wondering what had happened. On paper, Alabama was supposed to roll Florida State. The Crimson Tide entered as 13.5-point favorites, but an offseason can change everything, and the Seminoles may have rediscovered the magic that went missing in 2024.
Seven-time National Championship-winning and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban was also left baffled by the outcome and broke his silence on the Pat McAfee Show about the upset, although biased, offering some of his insight.
Saban Admits Alabama’s Mindset Shifted After FSU’s First Drive
There were plenty of game-changing moments, but Florida State’s response to Alabama’s opening score set the tone. After the Tide marched down the field on their first drive, FSU quarterback Thomas Castellanos connected with wide receiver Squirrel White on a deep shot that flipped the field position, and the game’s momentum shifted from there.
"I do think there was something in that game that is tough to understand, in my opinion, in that Alabama looked great going down the field on the first drive," Saban said. "Florida State gets the ball and goes right down the field and scores, and then the whole psychological disposition of Alabama's team changed, for what I reason, I don't know. Was it anxiety? Was it expectation?
Saban Talks High Expectations and Protecting Players After FSU Stunner
Much like Florida State, there is a standard at Alabama. Minus all the SEC "Rah Rah", Saban rebuilt that program into a powerhouse. Although complementing his successor, Kalen DeBoer, he hinted at a lack of focus instilled in the players.
"One thing about coaching at Alabama is that they expect you to win every game. There is a high expectation, and the standard is really, really high for what you're supposed to accomplish and what you're supposed to do," Saban said.
"You need to protect your players from that and give them a different way to compete in the game so they're not looking at the scoreboard, they're not worried about the outcome, they can stay focused on the things that they need to do to compete in the game for 60 minutes and play one play at a time so they're not worried about that."
Saban Says Positivity Key to Keeping Alabama Players Bought In
Whether it was a critique, a reflection from personal experience, or both, Saban views Alabama’s loss as a teaching moment for the Tide. The film-room lights in Tuscaloosa likely burned late into Sunday morning, and if Saban’s years on the sideline taught him anything, that’s exactly how it should be.
"When you have a negative consequence and you don't teach and do a good job of identifying what do we need to fix, so the players have something they can relate to – if you don't teach, it really affects morale in a negative way," he said. "So I think you have to be positive and show the players when they did it right, here's the success we had. When we didn't do it right, whether it was even one player who didn't do it right – maybe that's why they had success."
For Saban, Alabama’s loss was as much about mindset as execution, and he believes lessons can be learned moving forward. For Florida State, though, the message was louder. This wasn’t just an upset; it was a statement that the Seminoles are back in the national conversation.
