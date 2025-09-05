Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer on FSU loss: ‘They punched us in the mouth’
It's not often that you hear that an Alabama team was physically dominated.
It's also not often that you hear an Alabama coach admit it.
However, both of those things occurred after the Crimson Tide suffered a 31-17 loss against the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee on Saturday. 'Bama head coach Kalen DeBoer did not attempt to understate what happened to his team after the 'Noles appeared to have the physical edge.
"We've got a resilient team. I really do believe that," DeBoer said. "And it shows with what the response has been, it shows in different moments in the game, and we got to take that, and we got to be even better because of our resiliency. And so this week is one where we got punched in the mouth a little bit, a lot of bit, and we got to respond. And that's what these guys are doing."
Furthermore, the Crimson Tide head coach mentioned that his team is working harder than ever to right the ship and return it to the image of Alabama football to the pedestal that is national recognized as the best program in America.
"And I'm excited to see these guys get on the football field," DeBoer said. "We still got a lot of preparation the next couple days to get ready, and that preparation continues up until kickoff, and then there's adjustments that happen then. And so, these guys will be there, and our coaches and staff are working extremely hard to make sure we continue to put them in the best spots possible to go be successful.
"So that time will come, but we're just taking care of the moment we're in right now," DeBoer added.
The Crimson Tide will face ULM on Saturday, while the 'Noles will square off against East Texas A&M.
